New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Ashoka Buildcon on Saturday said it received a letter of intent (LoI) from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for the development of distribution infrastructure in Aligarh and Agra for a total outlay of Rs 807.64 crore.

According to the statement from Ashoka Buildcon, the company will develop distribution infrastructure at Aligarh-2 Zone, which is the electricity distribution circle of Etah and Kasganj of Uttar Pradesh and also will also develop distribution infrastructure at Agra-1 Zone which is the electricity distribution circle of Fatehabad, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Shiffrin Still Chasing Vonn’s Record as Her Win Streak Ends – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam is the main electricity distribution agency. DVVNL came into existence in July 2003 as a subsidiary company of UPPCL.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction basis (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis and sale of ready mix concrete. (ANI)

Also Read | Yash Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the KGF Star You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)