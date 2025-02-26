Ashwini Vaishnaw calls North East 'New Engine' of India's development at Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw described the North East as the "New Engine" of India's development during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs England Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch AFG vs ENG CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, he unveiled plans for a new semiconductor plant in Assam, reinforcing the state's growing role in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Additionally, he announced that Guwahati Railway Station would be transformed into a new IT hub, further strengthening the region's digital infrastructure.

Also Read | Kuwait Liberation Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrate the Liberation of Kuwait From Iraqi Occupation.

The Minister underscored the government's success in constructing 1,824 km of new railway tracks in Assam and the North East since 2014, the MeitY statement added.

Further, as per MeitY, the Minister also noted the commissioning of two Gati Shakti cargo terminals in Assam at Moinarband and Cinnamara and announced development of 06 additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals at Chaygaon, New Bongaigaon, Bihara, Hilara, Baihata and Rangjuli which will significantly enhance the region's railway network.

Further bolstering connectivity, he confirmed that one Vande Bharat Express is already operational in the Northeast, with another soon to connect Guwahati and Agartala.

He also announced the sanctioning of two Amrit Bharat trains (between Guwahati-Delhi and Guwahati-Chennai), which will become operational this year, and the establishment of a railway engine midlife remanufacturing facility in Lumding. The Minister also accounced the plan to set up a Wagon Workshop at Bashbari in Bodoland area at a cost of Rs 300 cr.

Vaishnaw emphasized the government's plans to improve connectivity between Assam and Bhutan, opening up new opportunities for economic growth. Addressing development in the Bodoland region, he reiterated the government's commitment under the Bodo Agreement by announcing the establishment of a Wagon Workshop in Bashbari.

Discussing India's remarkable strides in electronics and mobile manufacturing, the Minister noted that over 98 per cent of mobile phones are now produced domestically.

To further strengthen the sector, he announced the development of a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Bongora, Kamrup, under the Electronics Manufacturing Scheme at a project cost of Rs. 120 crores.

Additionally, he shared that the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has been upgraded to a Deemed-to-be University, with plans to establish a campus in Jagiroad.

Vaishnaw reaffirmed the government's dedication to infrastructure and industrial development in the North East, expressing confidence that Assam will soon emerge as a significant industrial hub.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the central government's continuous support in fostering new initiatives in the state. He expressed optimism that Assam will become a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

During the session, the Government of Assam signed MoUs with 10 industry groups from the semiconductor ecosystem across Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, in the presence of the Union Minister strengthening international partnerships and fostering investment in the state's growing semiconductor industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)