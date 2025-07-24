PRNewswire

Singapore, July 24: Mobile technologies and services contributed US $950 billion to Asia Pacific's economy in 2024 - 5.6% of regional GDP - according to the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 report released today by the GSMA at the Digital Nation Summit Singapore. This figure is forecasted to grow to US $1.4 trillion by 2030, as 5G, IoT and artificial intelligence continue to accelerate digital transformation across the region. New report warns of rising scams and spectrum costs as 5G poised to reach 50% of all mobile connections in Asia Pacific by 2030

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The mobile ecosystem also supported around 16 million jobs (11 million directly, 5 million indirectly) and generated over $90 billion in public revenue, excluding spectrum and regulatory fees. Between 2019 and 2024, operators invested $220 billion in 5G networks, with another $254 billion planned through 2030. However, the study cautions that rising spectrum costs and investment gaps - particularly in rural and emerging markets - could hinder progress without collaborative action.

Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at the GSMA, commented:

Also Read | Dahi Handi 2025 Festival: Maharashtra Government Announces Insurance Coverage to 1.5 Lakh 'Govindas'; Payout of INR 10 Lakh for Fatality.

"Mobile connectivity is the oxygen of Asia Pacific's digital transformation - driving economic growth, innovation and inclusion. Yet our findings sound clear alarms: spectrum charges have tripled over the last decade, and 48% of the population remain offline. To sustain momentum, we need decisive action - affordable spectrum, smarter financing and collective action to tackle scams and cyber-threats."

The report also explores growing cybersecurity challenges, with scams siphoning over $1 trillion globally in 2024. In response, operators are adopting AI-based fraud detection, zero-trust architecture, and taskforces. One major initiative is ACAST - the GSMA-led Asia Pacific Cross-Sector Anti-Scam Taskforce - uniting operators and platforms across 16 countries. GSMA Open Gateway is also enabling better fraud protection via built-in identity and security features APIs.

Key findings from the Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025

* Economic impact: $950 billion added to regional GDP in 2024; forecast to reach $1.4 trillion by 2030.

* Share of GDP: 5.6% in 2024, projected to rise to 6.6% in 2030.

* Employment: 11 million direct and 5 million indirect jobs supported in 2024.

* Public revenues: Over $90 billion generated for governments in 2024 (excluding spectrum and regulatory fees).

* 5G adoption: 18% of mobile connections on 5G in 2024, expected to rise to 50% by 2030.

* Investment: Operators committed $220 billion on 5G networks from 2019-2024; $254 billion planned through 2030.

* Rising costs: Spectrum cost-to-revenue ratios have increased from 3% in 2014 to 9% in 2023, limiting funds available for further expansion.

The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 is available to download here.

Read the full press release here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)