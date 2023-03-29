New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/SRV): Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce welcomes the appointment of Sunil Veena from Karnataka into the Global Arab Network by consensus of the Member countries on Wednesday. He was presented with the Certificate of appointment on the eve of the UN Happiness day on 19th March in New Delhi that also saw the presence of various diplomats, CEO's and Industrialists from different parts of the country. All Ambassadors and diplomats greeted him on the day of appointment. Noted speaker Shiv Khera also congratulated Sunil veena on this occasion.

He was appointed by Saad Al Dabbagh, Chairman at the head office based in Doha, Qatar with a strong presence in India. "India-Bahrain relations are witnessing an unprecedented momentum with a large number of opportunities for cooperation and increasing investments, in key sectors like infrastructure and technology, last weeks delegation of businessmen from Bahrain was a testimony to our growing relations" said Sunil who is the co-founder and CEO of Quinta systems and is actively looking at his new role in promoting trade relations between India and the Arab world especially Kingdom of Bahrain. The President of Bahrain Businesswomen's Society Ahlam Jenahi welcomed the decision of the board to appoint Sunil to build and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Fugitive Pro-Khalistani Leader Again 'Dodges' Punjab Police Near Hoshiarpur Town.

"In the IT Space and Education, there is dynamic Sunil Veena CEO from Quinta. He is brilliant, hard-working and devoted to getting trade right. He's been a devoted entrepreneur for a decade and running a profitable enterprise providing software & hardware services to Food and Beverage Industry, advancing the prosperity of India's bilateral trade narrative with the Middle east. Through his work on various trade agreements, he has opened the doors for Indian businessmen to deliver goods and services in the Middle East, strengthening our economy, and securing our leadership abroad," said Dr Krishnakumar IAS, the former minister of Defense and Agriculture, Govt of India. "While I warmly welcome Sunil Veena into the board as the Trade commissioner, his experience and commitment to excellence will be a major asset for the Global Trade bodies and especially between India and the Arab nations. Congratulations and best wishes in her new role as Trade Commissioner." Said Saad Al Dabbagh in Qatar.

India and Bahrain concluded the third iteration of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) Meeting. Chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the HJC encompassed discussions on expanding "cooperation in a range of fields including oil and gas, infrastructure, investments, food processing, health, renewable energy, IT, data centres, cloud computing, space, tourism, education, culture, youth, and sports." The significance of this iteration of the HJC meeting stood accentuated by the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bahrain. Furthermore, the meeting followed an unprecedented degree of India-Bahrain cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahrain ensuring the safety and repatriation of Indian guest-workers and India ensuring the continued supply of essential pharmaceutical items to Bahrain. The trade commissioner will help the Bahrain exporters who can now benefit from greater market access through preferential tariff rates.

Also Read | Twitter Blue: As Elon Musk Emphasizes on Users Paying on the Platform, Half of Paid Subscribers Have Less Than 1,000 Followers.

Sunil Veena also noted abundant opportunities for India and Bahrain to invest in each other's development agendas. He argued for inviting investments by Mumtalakat (Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund), and actualising the recent India-Bahrain HJC meeting's indication of jointly establishing pharmaceutical and vaccine production units in Bahrain. Furthermore, Mr Sunil noted evident convergences in the area of food security with prospects for Bahraini investments in food parks in India, and joint projects in the area of clean energy in view of Bahrain's recent signing of the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). In view of such potentialities of India-Bahrain bilateral ties, Sunil even proposed a trilateral India-Bahrain-Saudi Arabia trading arrangement and they are expected to visit Bahrain in April 2023.

Arab world considers it very significant that the Trade Commissioner from India who is inaugurated as the head of the trade commission in the international organization which embodies diversity with many memberships from developing countries considering maintaining and reinforcing the multilateral trading system. AACC hopes that the Trade Commissioner will address a myriad of challenges facing the India Bahrain trade agreement thorough cooperation with the Members, by demonstrating his deep expertise and experiences, his calibre of coordination with major countries, as well as his managerial ability to run multilateral institutions, which he has previously cultivated in his distinguished capacities in leadership roles and as a founder promoter of Quinta. He has worked in different verticals with strategic assignments across companies., He held leadership positions in reputed global companies like Honeywell, Motorala and Reliance and his role of building new businesses and forging international relationships with the Arab World qualify him for taking up the role of Trade commissioner for the region.

"Sunil Veena is a great choice for one of the new Trade Commissioner as he joins the AACC to usher in a new era with more Indian leadership than ever before," said Mr Tribhuvan Darbari the Vice President of the board. As he has skilfully negotiated trade deals and crafted our nation's trade policy while gaining a sophisticated understanding of the opportunities available and the challenges facing the Indian market that is looking at 5 Trillion in the short term. I look forward to working with him, as well as the Director General, to resolve the Committee's long-standing concerns with the India-Bahrain bilateral Trade Agreements. I also look forward to addressing issues that have not always been prioritized, particularly when it comes to climate change, labour, and SME's economic empowerment. I wish him the very best in this new endeavour and thank him for his commitment to public service." He said.

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which are deep rooted and historical, sustained and nurtured by close cultural and civilizational affinities, frequent high-level political interactions, and vibrant people-to-people linkages and is the cornerstone of the multi-faceted bilateral relations.

For more information, visit - http://www.quinta.co.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)