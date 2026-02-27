PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 27: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Integrated Home and Surface Solutions Brand at the Times Realty Awards Gujarat 2026 Powered by GoodHomes. The award was presented by noted actor and television host Mandira Bedi and was received on behalf of the Company by Mr. Hiren Patel, Associate Director, Asian Granito India Limited, in the presence of senior members of the organising committee. This recognition highlights AGL's strong leadership in offering complete surface and bathware solutions under one roof and reinforces its position as a trusted brand in the real estate and design industry.

The event marked a significant milestone as the Times Realty Awards were introduced in Gujarat, bringing the state onto this prestigious national platform. Organised by The Times Group and powered by GoodHomes, the awards celebrate excellence in real estate, architecture and design. The platform recognises outstanding developers, architectural firms, design practices and allied brands across multiple categories. It also honours innovation, quality, sustainability and customer focused growth. The event saw the presence of leading industry experts and decision makers from across the region.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Limited, said, "We are truly honoured to receive this recognition at the Times Realty Awards Gujarat 2026. I sincerely thank the jury, The Times Group and GoodHomes for acknowledging our efforts and vision. This award reflects our strong integrated approach, where we offer complete surface and bathware solutions under one roof. Quality has always been the foundation of our brand. Innovation and sustainability continue to guide our growth journey. With the continued trust of our customers and partners, we aim to further strengthen our distribution network and expand our national and global presence in the coming years."

Over the years, AGL has received several recognitions for its contribution to the construction and building materials industry. The company was honoured with the ET Focus Award for Best Brand in the Construction and Infrastructure Industry in Tiles by The Economic Times and also marked its presence at the Times Now Radiant Gujarat Visionary Leaders 2025 event, reinforcing its leadership in the construction sector, while Mr. Shaunak Patel was conferred with the Times GenNext Award Gujarat for his dynamic leadership driving AGL's global ambitions, along with many other industry honours that reflect the brand's consistent focus on quality, innovation and growth.

About AGL: https://aglasiangranito.com/

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two & Half decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 700 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

