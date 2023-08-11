BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Asianet Satellite Communications Limited (ASCL), one of India’s leading Multi Service Operator (MSO) and Internet Service Provider (ISP) announced a technological partnership with Aprecomm that empowers it with cutting-edge consumer insight-generating tools.

This technology is expected to significantly reduce complaint resolution times and enhance moments of consumer delight through its remote monitoring stack.

Speaking on the development, Murthy Chaganti – MD and CEO, ASCL, said, “Customer Centricity is at the heart of our ways of working. We believe that the more we understand the needs and pain points of our customers, the better would be our ability to delight them. This association with Aprecomm and its empowering technology will further enhance our quest of superior customer experience.”

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm, said, “Excited to partner with Asianet to bring our innovative products to improve customer experience and network quality. Network Automation is absolutely crucial in facilitating the seamless transition of Internet Service Providers into the realm of Internet Experience Providers. We are delighted to be a part of this remarkable journey alongside ASCL in its customer-centric approach.”

Aprecomm’s End-to-End Network Experience products help Service providers to lower the maintenance cost and improved customer satisfaction.

“With the implementation of Aprecomm's cutting-edge vendor-agnostic technology, ASCL will now have the capability to efficiently manage and closely monitor CPEs via a seamlessly integrated interface. This transformative solution guarantees a superior internet experience for subscribers and an unparalleled customer visibility product to ASCL” said Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm.

