New Delhi [India] May 30 (ANI/SRV): Sastajoota, a renowned e-commerce platform for branded shoes has witnessed a 400 per cent growth since its inception. Seeded in 2019, Sastajoota has had an awe-inspiring journey with an average monthly growth of approximately 30-40 per cent. With a diversified range of premium quality shoes, Sastajoota consists of a consumer base of over 11 lakhs.

Understanding the trends and growing aspirations amongst new-age consumers, Sastajoota consists of an elaborate product portfolio of shoes across categories. Keeping in mind the existing gap in consumer needs, Sastajoota imbibes the ideology of providing affordable as well as aspirational luxury to everyone.

Also Read | The Boys Season 3: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About Karl Urban and Anthony Starr’s Amazon Superhero Series!.

Highlighting his journey and substantial growth in the last two years, Brijendra Singh, Owner of Sastajoota said, "The trend to have a premium product is increasing day by day. But it is not an affordable option for everyone. So as a solution to this problem I started my business with a dropshipping model in 2019. We provide the best quality and branded sports and formal shoes for both men and women at very competitive prices with Free shipping all over India."

Singh further added, "Optimum customer service is our utmost priority. Therefore, we ensure that we provide them with value for money and quality products. The Covid-19 pandemic was a temporary hindrance to the business due to the suddenly imposed lockdown and restrictions. The initial lockdown was a learning phase where we planned the website and deep-dived into various aspects of the trade like marketing, consumer outreach, promotional activities, product procurement, etc. We have witnessed tremendous growth in the last 2 years and are optimistic that we will continue to grow in the coming years."

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Predicts Hardik Pandya As the Future India Captain.

Sastajoota is one of the leading platforms for premium-quality shoes. Whether a consumer is a businessman, athlete, working professional, fitness freak, or college student, Sastajoota is a one-stop-shop for a consumer's trendy footwear needs. In addition to a user-friendly interface, the website also provides product videos for better understanding and informed purchasing.

Starting at a price range of INR 750, Sastajoota has a wide range of shoes for both men and women. Soon, Sastajoota plans to expand its horizon and introduce a new product portfolio with accessories and clothes - mainly in the sportswear category.

In addition to the existing platform, the brand is all set to launch 2 news portals to expand its consumer reach and make it easier for users to buy desired products.

- newshoes.online

- Codshops.in (exclusive for Cash on Delivery option)

To buy premium-quality footwear, visit: https://newshoes.online/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)