The long-awaited moment for Jasprit Bumrah and Mumbai Indians (MI) fans finally arrived on Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After a rare five-match wicketless streak to start the IPL 2026 season, the Indian pace spearhead broke his drought in clinical fashion, dismissing Sai Sudharsan on the very first delivery of his opening spell. Tilak Varma Century Celebration Meaning: Decoding What it Means As MI Star Slams His Maiden IPL Ton.

The breakthrough occurred during the first over of the Gujarat Titans (GT) innings as they began their chase of a formidable 200-run target set by Mumbai.

The ‘Golden’ First Ball

Bumrah, steaming in, produced a sharp, back-of-a-length delivery that hurried the left-handed Sudharsan. Attempting a tentative push through the off-side, Sudharsan failed to account for the extra bounce and pace, resulting in a thick outside edge. The ball flew directly to Krish Bhagat at cover-point, who completed a sharp catch to send the Titans' opener back for a golden duck. The dismissal sparked jubilant celebrations among the Mumbai Indians players, who swarmed their lead pacer to acknowledge the end of a frustrating 114-ball period without a wicket in the tournament. Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya Teasing Shubman Gill for his New Beard Look

Watch Jasprit Bumrah Pick his First Wicket of IPL 2026

Bumrah’s lack of wickets in the opening phase of the 2026 campaign had been one of the season’s most discussed anomalies. Despite maintaining an economy rate of roughly 5.00 during tonight’s match and keeping runs in check throughout the season, the lack of "poles" had put immense pressure on the rest of the MI bowling unit.

Prior to this match, Bumrah had bowled 20 overs across five games without a dismissal. Tonight’s first-ball success against a high-performing batter like Sudharsan, who has already crossed 130 runs this season, serves as a significant morale booster for the five-time champions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).