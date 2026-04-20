US President Donald Trump has expressed a willingness to engage in direct personal meetings with Iran’s senior leadership, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic strategy as second-round peace talks loom in Pakistan. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Trump dismissed claims that Tehran might boycott the negotiations in Islamabad, asserting that he assumed "nobody is playing games" regarding the diplomatic process. While the President stated that a high-level US delegation was already en route to the summit, Iranian officials have remained cautious, citing a perceived lack of seriousness from Washington.

Anand, April 20: The diplomatic landscape remains fluid as the US and Iran attempt to navigate a tenuous ceasefire following a month of intense conflict that resulted in significant casualties. Trump confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are tasked with leading the American delegation for the second round of talks. However, conflicting reports surfaced regarding the timing of the delegation's departure, with some sources suggesting the Vice President had not yet left for Islamabad. Donald Trump Says US Has Intercepted, Taken Custody of Iranian-Flagged Cargo Ship 'TOUSKA'.

Despite the conflicting logistics, Trump’s openness to a face-to-face meeting marks a dramatic tone in US-Iran relations. "I have no problem meeting them," Trump stated, adding that while he has "very capable people" handling the groundwork, he remains available for direct engagement if the Iranian leadership desires it.

Iran Expresses Skepticism Over Diplomatic Sincerity

Tehran has yet to officially confirm its participation in the upcoming Islamabad summit, creating a cloud of uncertainty over the potential for a breakthrough. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei indicated that while a final decision has not been reached, there are currently "no plans" to attend. Baghaei suggested that the US side has shown various indications of a lack of seriousness in advancing diplomacy.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed communications with Pakistani officials regarding ceasefire issues, suggesting that back-channel discussions are ongoing. The Iranian government is reportedly reviewing a US proposal delivered via Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, though the specific terms of this offer have not been made public.

Regional Stability and the Appetite for De-escalation

While the diplomatic posturing continues, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that there is no appetite for a return to open hostilities. Speaking through state-run media, Pezeshkian noted that "all rational and diplomatic avenues should be used to reduce tensions," stressing that war is in no one’s interest.

The conflict, which lasted just over a month before the current ceasefire, has left a deep impact on the region. The majority of the casualties were recorded in Iran, leading to significant domestic pressure on the Pezeshkian administration to find a sustainable diplomatic resolution while maintaining national security interests.

The Role of Pakistan as a Diplomatic Mediator

Pakistan has emerged as the primary mediator in the current crisis, hosting the negotiations and facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. The involvement of Pakistan’s top military leadership in delivering US proposals underscores the strategic importance of Islamabad in de-escalating the situation. Iran Rejects 2nd Round of Negotiation Talks in Pakistan, Cites ‘Excessive Demands’ and ‘Ceasefire Breach’ by US.

As the US delegation, led by JD Vance and Jared Kushner, prepares for the second round of discussions, the focus remains on whether the two nations can move beyond technical ceasefire agreements toward a more permanent diplomatic framework. The potential for a Trump-Pezeshkian meeting remains the most significant variable in determining the future trajectory of Middle Eastern stability.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).