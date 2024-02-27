PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Atam Valves Limited (ATAM) (BSE - 543236 NSE -ATAM), a renowned manufacturer of industrial and plumbing valves and fittings, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY24.

Also Read | OPPO Air Glass 3 With AI Assistant Unveiled at MWC 2024; Know How OPPO's Smart AR Glasses Will Help Users in Managing Their Tasks.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY24:

Also Read | WPL 2024: Jay Shah Hails Jacintha Kalyan on Becoming India's First Female Pitch Curator, Says 'Trailblazing Pioneer'.

* Total Income of Rs 12.19 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 1.92 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 15.73 %

* PBT of Rs 1.45 Cr

* PAT of Rs 0.99 Cr

* PAT Margin of 8.10 %

* EPS of Rs 0.89

9M FY24:

* Total Income of Rs 35.36 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 5.81 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 16.43 %

* PBT of Rs 4.43 Cr

* PAT of Rs 3.15 Cr

* PAT Margin of 8.90 %

* EPS of Rs 2.85

Commenting on the performance, Amit Jain - Managing Director of Atam Valves Limited said, "We see strong demand outlook for industrial valves. With our extensive product offerings, we are adding new industries to our client base at the same time increasing our footprint in the international market. We are confident to sustain our profit margin with an upward bias.".

Highlights for Q3 FY24 (October 2023 - December 2023)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)