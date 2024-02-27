Mumbai, February 27: OPPO Air Glass 3 is the latest innovation offered by the Chinese smartphone brand OPPO with better visuals and support of artificial intelligence. The company unveiled these smart glasses during MWC 2024 and today shared a short introduction video about the OPPO Air Glass 3 prototype and how it will be integrated with the AI chat assistant "OPPO AndesGPT" to provide better directions to the users. OPPO announced that this innovation will be "bringing users closer to AI experiences with the world's lightest binocular aR glasses".

Recently, tech companies have started focusing on wearable tech such as smartwatches, smart rings and headsets. Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Ring, and Apple launched its highly anticipated mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, showing the upcoming technology and its integration. While announcing to be working on Generative AI, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said that smart glasses are the best way to experience AI. MWC 2024: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring With Health-Tracking Features at Mobile World Congress.

OPPO Air Glass 3 Concept Introduced, Check Official Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPPO (@oppo)

OPPO Air Glass 3 Specifications and Features

OPPO introduced its OPPO Air Glass 3 concept's short video on its Instagram handle and said, "I know what I'm talking about", "AI knows what I'm talking about⁣ ", "Air Glass 3 knows what I'm talking about⁣", hinting at the seamless interaction of the technology and human. The short video highlighted features like showing visuals for calling notifications, personal assistance, ChatGPT-like assistance, Bluetooth notifications, battery notifications and more.

The short concept video of OPPO's smart glasses suggested that they can be connected using a smartphone through a dedicated Air Glass APP. The short video also suggested that OPPO Air Glass 3 will support features like brightness adjustment, auto-brightness, wear detection, screen time-out, language, and battery details. MWC 2024: Lenovo Transparent Laptop With AI Features Unveiled at Mobile World Congress; Check Specifications and Features.

These smart glasses from OPPO support 1,000nits of peak brightness, display brightness uniformity over 50%, refractive index of 1.70 and weight at just 50 grams. OPPO confirmed that its Air Glass 3 will provide access to OPPO AndesGPT by lightly pressing on the temple of the glasses to activate the voice assistant. The company said that the OPPO Air Glass 3 with AndesGPT can help customers perform a wide range of tasks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).