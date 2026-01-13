PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 13: Atharv Jewels, a contemporary fine jewellery brand founded by entrepreneur Ritika Agarwal, is expanding its 14-carat lightweight real gold jewellery portfolio nationwide, reinforcing its focus on making authentic gold jewellery more accessible to modern Indian women. The expanded collection is available across the brand's digital platforms and customised sales channels, aligning with its strategy to address rising gold prices and evolving consumer buying behaviour.

Also Read | Australia: Writers’ Festival Called off Amid Boycott.

The expanded 14-carat portfolio focuses on everyday-wear and occasion-based jewellery, combining aesthetics with practicality. Each piece is crafted in 14-carat real gold, offering an optimal balance between purity, durability, and affordability. As global gold prices continue to rise, demand for lighter, lower-carat gold formats has grown steadily, particularly among working professionals, first-time buyers, and younger consumers who prioritise long-term value without compromising on style.

Atharv Jewels operates on a direct-to-consumer and made-to-order business model, supported by in-house manufacturing that ensures full control over design, quality, and pricing. By reducing dependence on intermediaries and traditional retail channels, the brand is able to offer lower making charges, transparent pricing, and fully customised designs tailored to individual customer preferences.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch Kiccha Sudeep's Show - Finale Date, Top 6 Contestants and Streaming Details.

Founded by Ritika Agarwal, Atharv Jewels has differentiated itself in a traditionally conservative industry by emphasising personalised jewellery manufacturing over mass-produced designs. Each item is created based on customer specifications, allowing buyers to choose design patterns, weight ranges, finishes, and engraving options. This approach enables affordability while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship.

The brand reports rising demand for its 14-carat jewellery from women across India, as well as international customers seeking wearable, high-quality gold suitable for daily use. "Atharv Jewels was created to bridge the gap between traditional high-carat jewellery and the needs of today's women. With gold prices on the rise, many customers are looking for authentic gold options that remain within reach without compromising on design or quality. Our expanded 14-carat portfolio is designed to meet this demand," the company said in a statement.

Atharv Jewels' in-house manufacturing unit integrates modern techniques with traditional craftsmanship. Every stage--including casting, stone-setting, finishing, and polishing--is closely monitored to ensure quality and consistency. This model also allows the brand to introduce new designs efficiently while maintaining competitive pricing.

Over the years, Atharv Jewels has delivered thousands of customised pieces to clients in India and abroad, catering to a wide spectrum of jewellery requirements. These include daily-wear rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, bridal collections, gifting pieces, and exclusive limited-edition designs. Each collection reflects contemporary fashion trends while retaining a timeless appeal.

The company has also observed a notable shift in consumer behaviour, with a growing number of women purchasing jewellery for themselves rather than relying solely on traditional family-led acquisitions. This shift has influenced the brand's design philosophy, which prioritises lightweight, versatile styles suitable for work, social gatherings, and travel--crafted to be durable yet elegant for everyday wear.

International demand continues to contribute to the brand's growth. Atharv Jewels now serves customers across the globe. Through digital consultations, virtual design previews, and direct engagement with the design team, global clients can access customised jewellery with verified gold purity and transparent pricing.

Trust and long-term customer relationships remain central to Atharv Jewels' business approach. Verified purity certificates, clear communication, and direct access to the founder and design team form key pillars of the brand. Ritika Agarwal remains actively involved in client interactions and product development, ensuring consistency in quality, design, and customer experience.

Market trends continue to indicate sustained interest in physical gold jewellery, driven by geopolitical uncertainties, central-bank purchases, and currency volatility. With gold trading near ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams in India and analysts projecting further price increases, consumers are increasingly exploring lightweight 14-carat options that offer affordability without compromising intrinsic value. Atharv Jewels notes that this environment supports the continued expansion of its 14-carat portfolio.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to further expand its design offerings, enhance production capacity, and strengthen its international delivery network. Investments are also being made in digital customer engagement, including virtual consultations, AI-assisted design previews, and co-creation tools that allow clients to customise pieces remotely.

With a strong focus on affordability, quality, and personalised service, Atharv Jewels aims to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for lightweight real gold jewellery for the modern woman. The brand's collections and customisation services are accessible through its official Instagram platform.

Ritika Agarwal can be reached via Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/atharv_jewels

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)