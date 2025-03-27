PRNewswire

East Brunswick (New Jersey) [US] / Bangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27: Atlas Systems has partnered with exposure management pioneer Tenable to give companies a quick understanding, in self-service mode, of their exposure to online and digital threats. Atlas is providing three scans -- Web Application Scan, Attack Surface Management, and Vulnerability Scan with the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform via its website -- and will help companies remediate and monitor cyber threats on an ongoing basis.

*To aid enterprises to identify their security exposure and manage cyber and third-party risks through its proprietary platform and services

Try out Tenable scans on the Atlas Systems website

Cybersecurity has become a critical concern in today's information landscape, where advancements like cloud storage and artificial intelligence (AI) have also introduced a variety of new risks for firms of every size. As experts in IT operations, cybersecurity, data and analytics, and more, Atlas is focusing on helping organizations with identifying and managing cyber security risks.

Visitors to the Atlas website will be able to conduct 'instant' scans of asset and web app vulnerability by simply entering the addresses of relevant company websites. Companies can also work with Atlas to conduct more in-depth assessments of Active Directory domains and cloud-based platforms. The complimentary scans will allow organizations to understand their security postures and identify vulnerabilities, paving the way for more robust cybersecurity strategies.

"Cyberattacks become more powerful and unpredictable by the day -- posing grave threats to the well-being of every kind of enterprise," said Venu Chalamala, CEO and Founder of Atlas Systems. "Company leaders need to get a clear sense of the hazards they could be facing -- and how deeply one cyber-event could undermine their carefully built brands. In working closely with clients for decades, Atlas has developed a three-step approach to cybersecurity -- assess, enable, and manage -- and our partnership with Tenable greatly expands the tools we can bring to these crucial tasks."

"Partnering with Tenable aligns perfectly with Atlas' mission to accelerate digital transformation and address pressing security challenges," said Kaarthick Subramanian, Chief Customer Officer at Atlas Systems. "By offering Tenable's advanced exposure management assessments free of charge, we are enabling organizations to define their existing risks -- which are often undetected - and begin working to fully secure their operations."

Atlas Systems, celebrating its 21st year in the industry, continues to drive innovation and excellence in technology solutions. By integrating Tenable's market-leading exposure management capabilities -- as well as holistic visibility into areas including cloud, operational technology (OT) and identities -- into its offerings, Atlas is poised to further elevate its offerings, helping businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation while maintaining robust cybersecurity defenses.

About Atlas Systems

Atlas Systems is a trusted technology partner delivering AI-driven solutions and IT services to healthcare, life sciences, and allied industries. With three core offerings -- PRIME®, ComplyScore®, and AInfinity -- Atlas enhances provider lifecycle management, cybersecurity and third-party risk management, compliance, data and AI services to organizations, globally. With 20+ years of expertise, Atlas provides scalable and compliant IT solutions, seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems to enhance workflows, efficiency, and overall business outcomes. For more details, visit www.atlassystems.com

