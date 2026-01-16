Malda, January 16: Indian Railways has announced temporary platform changes for 30 trains at Malda Town railway station on January 16 and 17, citing preparations for the launch of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper. Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, along with senior officials from Eastern Railway, inspected the new sleeper rake on Friday. Authorities said the adjustments are aimed at crowd management and smooth operations during the high-profile inaugural event.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural Run

The Malda Town–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Inaugural Special (Train No. 02075) will depart Malda Town at 1:15 PM on January 17 and reach Kamakhya by 11:15 PM. The premium service will halt at Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, and Rangiya. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: From Route To Fare and Safety Features, All You Need To Know About the First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ahead of Its Inaugural Service on January 17.

Platform Changes on January 16

• Platform 5: Sealdah–Malda Town Gour Express, Malda Town–Sealdah Gour Express, Balurghat–Malda Town Passenger

• Platform 6: Patna–Malda Town Express, Digha–Malda Town Express, Malda Town–Patna Express, Kiul–Malda Town Intercity

• Platform 3: NJP–Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Katihar–Howrah Express, Silchar–Thiruvananthapuram Aronai Express, Bhatinda–Balurghat Farka Express, Dibrugarh–Howrah Kamrup Express, Balurghat–Howrah Express

• Platform 7: Howrah–Malda Town Intercity (13465, 13011)

Platform Changes on January 17

• Platform 5: NJP–Digha Paharia Express, Sealdah–Malda Town Gour Express, Sairang–Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express, Alipurduar–Sealdah Kanchan Kanya Express

• Platform 3: Kamakhya–Old Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, NJP–Howrah Shatabdi Express

• Platform 7: Malda Town–Howrah Intercity (13012, 13466), Sahibganj–Malda Town MEMU

• Platform 4: Sealdah–Haldibari Darjeeling Mail, Kolkata–Jogbani Express

• Platform 6: Malda Town–Kiul Intercity, Malda Town–Balurghat Passenger, Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, Malda Town–Surat Express

Advisory for Passengers

Eastern Railway CPRO Shibram Majhi said the changes are temporary and limited to two days. Passengers are advised to verify platform numbers via official railway apps, station displays, or inquiry counters before travel. Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Guide: Complete Route, Expected Fare and Travel Details.

The launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is being seen as a major step in rail modernisation, offering semi-high-speed overnight travel with enhanced comfort on long-distance routes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).