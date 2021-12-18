Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATS HomeKraft has received an overwhelming response for the first phase of its Pious Orchards project in Noida. The Company has achieved sales value of more than INR 350 crores in the Project in a single day event, where in 290 apartments were sold with an area of approx. 700,000 sq. ft. This volume of sales makes the Pious Orchards launch, the most successful launch in terms of volume in the NCR market, and one of the most successful launches across India in recent times.

This success comes immediately after the grand success of the launch of Floral Pathways project in Ghaziabad, which was completed in August 2021, wherein the Company had sold 300 apartments with more than half a million square feet at a sale value of approx. INR 240 crore.

Pious Orchards, situated in Sector 150, Noida is being developed on an 18-acre land parcel along with Pious Hideaways, another project of the Company. The overall development comprises a mix of 3-, 4- and 5-Bedroom apartments with only 2 apartments a floor, ensuring ultimate peace and privacy. The well-ventilated apartments in Pious Orchards offer stunning and uninterrupted views of the river Yamuna and come with a host of internal amenities including premium flooring, air conditioners and spacious balconies. The Project offers a state-of-the-art lifestyle and over 30 amenities that include lush orchards, swimming pool, tennis court, reflexology path, yoga garden, an amphitheatre and many more.

Sector 150 is one of the greenest and low-density sectors of Noida and will be the "Gateway of Noida" once the upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar commences operations. This Sector shares extreme closeness to three expressways, namely DND Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, as well as to the Delhi Metro network, making easy and effective commutation across Delhi-NCR. ATS Group is developing multiple projects in Sector 150, across multiple categories and price points starting from INR 75 lakh.

Commenting on the positive response to the project, Getamber Anand, Chairman and Managing Director, ATS Group, said, "We are delighted and motivated by the overwhelming response from our customers who have time and again reposed their faith in ATS HomeKraft. We will build on this launch momentum and strive to ensure that our customers are delighted by entrusting us with the important responsibility of building their home."

ATS HomeKraft is a modern take on real estate, built on the ATS group principles of Assurance, Transparency & Sincerety. ATS HomeKraft delivers homes which are value for money and encapsulates the need for a modern family. Every Homekraft project is built around the philosophy of developing sustainable homes that can act as an heirloom for the resident and their family's future. HomeKraft projects are designed to provide heightened living standards for all its residents and a heavenly abode that caters to your need for living a healthy and holistic lifestyle. Headquartered in Noida, the Company has ongoing and upcoming projects in Noida, Gurgaon, NCT Delhi, Ghaziabad & Mumbai, with a development potential of 15 million square feet.

More information about the Company is available on: www.homekraft.in.

