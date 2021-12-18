A baffling incident in Maharashtra’s Beed district has left many puzzled. A troop of revenge-driven monkeys has killed at least 250 puppies by throwing them down from high places. The motivation for such fury is said to have stemmed from an incident in which a pack of dogs mauled a baby monkey to death. Dog Carries Abandoned Baby Monkey on Back to Police Station in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

The monkeys have been on a rampage of killing puppies since last month. They dragged the canines to the top of buildings and trees, and then dropped them.

According to a report, the primates in the villages of Lavool and Majalgaon in Maharashtra were enraged by the baby monkey’s killing and in response unleashed brutal vengeance on dogs over the past month.

As per eyewitnesses, after the monkeys wiped out puppies from Lavool, they turned their attention to children. The villagers claim that the monkeys are dragging dogs to high places and dropping them to their deaths. The locals say that there are hardly any dogs left in the village but the monkeys have not stopped. The primates have started targetting school-going children. The attacks have created panic among the residents of the village. Monkeys Wreak Havoc at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Attack 225 People in 15 Days

Villagers have contacted the Forest Department to rescue them from the monkey menace but according to reports the officials have failed to capture a single monkey.

