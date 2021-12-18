Kerala, December 18: In a horrifying incident, a 26-year-old man stabbed a 22-year-old woman and later set her on fire near the Thikkori grama panchayat office in Kozhikode district on Friday. The woman who sustained 90% burns succumbed to her injuries on Friday evening. After setting the woman on fire, the man tried committing suicide by self-immolation. The incident took place at 10 am on Friday. The man was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Saturday.

As per the report published in The New Indian Express, the man was identified as Nandhu Mohanan, a daily wage labourer who was in a relationship with the woman, identified as Krishnapriya Manoj (22), temporary staff in Thikkodi grama panchayat office. Reportedly, the woman's family had issues with their relationship. Two days ago, Nandhu had visited Krishnapriya's family for a marriage proposal, but the woman's family said they need more time to think about it. Gujarat Shocker: Man Sets Wife and Eight-Month-Old Son on Fire Over Domestic Dispute; Arrested.

As per the reports, on Friday morning, Nandhu stabbed Krishnapriya on her way to the office at 10 am in front of the panchayat. Later, Nandhu threw petrol on her and set her on fire. Following this, he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. Locals rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire. Both Krishnapriya and Nandhu were rushed to the hospital where Krishnapriya succumbed to her injuries in the evening. She had sustained 98% burn injuries, said the police, while Nandhu had suffered over 90% burns, he died in the early hours of Saturday. MP Shocker: Injured Man Set on Fire in Hospital, Attacker Arrested After Video Surfaces.

The deceased, Krishnapriya was appointed as the project assistant on December 9. Police initially registered an FIR against Nandhu under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder. Police said that the FIR would be altered invoking Section 302 for murder. Both dead bodies will be handed over to the relatives following the postmortem, said the police.

