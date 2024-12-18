VMPL

Dubai [UAE], December 18: Atul Hegde, recognized as a Digital Media Pioneer, was honored by ELITE Magazine as one of the ELITE Most Influential at a grand event hosted at the iconic **MUSEUM OF THE FUTURE** in Dubai. This recognition places Atul Hegde alongside some of India's most celebrated personalities, including Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Kanika Kapoor, Shashwat Goenka, Sabeer Bhatia, Suresh Nanda, Chef Ranveer Brar, Ashneer Grover, Sonu Kakkar, Dabboo Ratnani, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Nishant Pitti, Baba Sehgal, and Srikanth Bolla.

Also Read | 'Get Inspired by Courage of Great Veer Savarkar': As Veer Savarkar Airport Begins International Operations, PM Narendra Modi Urges for a Visit to Cellular Jail.

Atul Hegde, the visionary behind Rainmaker Ventures, has revolutionized the advertising and digital marketing industry. As a mentor and leader, he has empowered startups and brands to navigate the complexities of the digital age, setting benchmarks for innovative communication strategies.

ELITE Magazine, under the visionary leadership of Puraskar Thadani, celebrates individuals who are shaping the future across industries. Known for its global presence, ELITE Magazine has hosted events at iconic locations, including the EIFFEL TOWER, LONDON BRIDGE, and the STATUE OF LIBERTY.

Also Read | Karnal: Septuagenarian Couple Ends 43-Year Marriage With INR 3 Crore Divorce Alimony After 11-Year Court Battle.

Speaking about the honor, Puraskar Thadani, the founder of ELITE Magazine, shared, 'Atul Hegde truly embodies the spirit of influence and innovation that we recognize. Their achievements set a benchmark for future generations.'

The event was supported by JACOB & CO., BNW Developments, and GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY, underscoring its status as a premier platform celebrating excellence on a global scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)