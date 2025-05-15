BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: A debit card is more than just a payment tool--it offers convenience, security, and seamless access to your funds anytime, anywhere. Whether you're shopping online, making everyday purchases or withdrawing cash from your Savings Account, the right debit card can enhance your banking experience.

In today's fast-paced world, a premium banking experience is more than just transactions--it's about unlocking a world of privileges and convenience. The AU Royale Debit Card and AU Royale Business Debit Card are designed to elevate your lifestyle with exceptional benefits, including complimentary* airport lounge access, exciting offers, and unparalleled security features.

* Experience Luxury with Complimentary Airport Lounge Access

Travelling can be exhausting, but with AU Royale Debit Cards, the journey becomes more comfortable. Both AU Royale Debit Card and AU Royale Business Debit Card offer complimentary domestic airport lounge access, ensuring you relax in style before your flight. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveller, this benefit makes your travel experience seamless and stress-free.

* Enjoy Exclusive Offers

With AU Royale Debit Cards, every transaction is rewarding. Unlock exclusive discounts and offers, making your everyday purchases more gratifying. Whether it's shopping, dining, or entertainment, you can make the most of your spending with lucrative deals powered by AU Small Finance Bank.

* Premium Banking with High Transaction Limits

For those who require higher spending flexibility, AU Royale Debit Cards offer high withdrawal and purchase limits, allowing seamless high-value transactions for business and personal needs.

* Secure and Convenient Transactions at Your Fingertips

With advanced security features, AU Royale Debit Cards ensure that your banking experience is not only seamless but also highly secure:

* Tap & Go Payments: Enjoy contactless transactions up to INR 5,000, making payments swift and hassle-free.

* Instant Card Blocking (AU Royale Business Debit Card Only): In case of loss or theft, instantly block your card through the AU 0101 App or Net Banking.

* Enhanced Security Controls: Enable or disable domestic, international, or contactless transactions at your convenience via the AU 0101 App, website, or chatbot.

* Comprehensive Insurance Coverage

Unexpected events shouldn't disrupt your financial well-being. AU Royale Debit Cards come with extensive insurance benefits that provide financial protection, ensuring peace of mind and security.

Why Choose AU Royale Debit Cards

Whether you are a business owner managing high-value transactions or an individual seeking a premium banking experience, the AU Royale Debit Card and AU Royale Business Debit Card cater to your needs with unmatched benefits. Enjoy global access, seamless transactions, and exclusive rewards, all while ensuring top-tier security on AU Small Finance Bank.

Unlock a world of privileges today and elevate your banking experience like never before. Apply for AU Royale Savings Account and Current Account now and enjoy the luxury of premium banking. *The complimentary airport lounge access is subject to spend-based criteria; click here to learn more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)