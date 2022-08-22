Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FixiGo, one of the fastest growing auto tech start-ups disrupting the aftermarket car repair and maintenance ecosystem, announced its foray into South and West India with the launch of its operations in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune by October this year.

FixiGo's cutting-edge technology and innovation solve the need for a strong customer experience in the multi-brand car service segment at an affordable price. Its technology-enabled platform and network of skilled local garage owners provide customers access to hassle-free and quality services that cost nearly 40 per cent lower than authorized dealers. Its partner workshops also offer genuine spare parts and accessories at competitive costing.

According to the research report by RedSeer, the car services and repairs market is expected to reach $25 billion by 2030 from $8 billion in 2020 (growing at a CAGR of 12 per cent), propelled by online tech platforms.

Sami Shaik, Co-Founder& CEO of FixiGo, said, "There is a pent-up demand for affordable and quality multi-brand car repair and maintenance services in South and West India. FixiGo will address the unmet need of building an organized ecosystem in the region with customer-centricity and investments in cutting-edge technologies. The company has steadily grown and achieved profitability in the markets where we are present and expect the new forays to contribute to 40 per cent of the revenue."

FixiGo partners with over 500 independent garage owners in the country and empower them with upskilling and technology enablement to transform their business processes and upgrade infrastructure to serve a growing customer base of over 40,000. It is present in 11 cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala and Jaipur.

FixiGo invests in Workshop Management Systems to ease the sourcing of genuine spares and improve efficiency in managing job orders, inventory, and cash flows while avoiding wastage of resources and enhancing the service turnaround time.

Co-founded by Sami Shaik, Tarun Malhotra and Ajay Pahwa, FixiGo started operations in 2019. It clocked a growth of a whopping 1751 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) in the last financial year and partnered with entities such as Zoom Car, Car Dekho, Formula Group, Pum Pum Pum, among others, in the business-to-business segment.

