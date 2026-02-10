New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order that left it open for the Centre to step in and deploy Central Armed Forces following violent agitation in Beldanga, Murshidabad, in mid-January that led to arson and damage to public property.

The plea is listed to be heard on Wednesday (February 11) before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Extends Invitation to Son's Wedding (See Pics).

The Calcutta High Court had on January 20, this year, allowed the deployment of Central Forces on two public interest litigation (PIL) pleas filed by Suvendu Adhikari - the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and a Beldanga-resident, both seeking directions for an NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe along with deployment of Central forces incidents of communal violence, arson, destruction of public and private property in Murshidabad and other border areas.

In the said order, the High Court had noted that the "repeated incidents and recurrence of violence" in Murshidabad were "certainly worrisome" and called for "immediate and effective measures" to protect Murshidabad residents.

Also Read | Telangana Municipal Elections 2026: Stage Set for Polling in 123 Urban Local Bodies.

The High Court had also raised concern over the restoration of normalcy and protection of citizens in the area, and had directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate, Murshidabad, to ensure that no one's life or property was put to jeopardy.

Further, it had directed the State government to utilise the Central Armed Forces already deployed in the district, along with intelligence inputs, to prevent any recurrence of violence.

The High Court had also observed that it would be open to the Central government to take an appropriate decision on investigation by invoking Section 6(5) of the NIA Act, and made it clear that "nothing in this order" would come in the way of the Centre deploying additional Central Forces in Murshidabad or Beldanga, if required, stressing that violence must be dealt with with an "iron hand." Following the High Court's directions, the NIA has begun its probe into the issue.

The violence in Beldanga had erupted following the death of a 30-year-old migrant worker in Jharkhand. Central forces have been stationed in Murshidabad since April 2025 under earlier High Court directions, after communal violence was reported in the Jangipur subdivision during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)