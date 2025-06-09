VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 9: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has announced a Participating (PAR) bonus of Rs2,135 Crore for eligible policyholders for FY24-25. This marks the Company's 23rd consecutive annual bonus and takes the cumulative bonus declared over the past 23 years to Rs15,847 Crore*.

Also Read | Vivo T4 Ultra Launch in India on June 11, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The declared bonus will enhance the corpus of more than 21 lakh eligible PAR policyholders, beginning July 2025. Axis Max Life continues to drive long-term value through a disciplined investment strategy and prudent fund management--reflected in the PAR Fund** growing from Rs67,722 Cr. in FY24 to Rs74,119 Cr. in FY25, a CAGR of ~19% over the past decade.

Prashant Tripathy, CEO and Managing Director, Axis Max Life, said, "This year's bonus declaration reflects our steady commitment to delivering sustained value for policyholders through prudent and disciplined fund management. In a volatile macro environment, our PAR Fund has continued to demonstrate resilience driven by strong asset quality and consistent performance. With enhanced bonus options and built-in liquidity, we're enabling customers to navigate their evolving financial priorities with confidence and flexibility."

Also Read | LGBTQ+ Quotes For Pride Month 2025: June Pride Empowering Messages, Inspirational Sayings and Slogans To Celebrate Love, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.

Axis Max Life operates one of the largest PAR Fund among Indian private life insurers and remains one of the few companies offering customers the flexibility to choose from multiple bonus options--Cash Bonus, Accumulated Bonus, Paid-Up Additions (PUA), and Premium Offset--along with liquidity through partial withdrawals of bonuses without affecting the Basic Sum Assured. The Axis Max Life PAR Fund has delivered consistent debt returns in the 7.4%-8.4% range over the last five years, backed by the steady performance of its debt assets.

Axis Max Life continues to strengthen its PAR product portfolio through innovative offerings like the Smart Wealth Income Plan, Smart Wealth Advantage Growth Par Plan, Whole Life Super, Monthly Income Advantage Plan, and Savings Advantage Plan combining liquidity, protection, and retirement benefits--expanding its reach across customer segments seeking both growth and stability.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (http://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)