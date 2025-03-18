NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Axis Max Life"/"Company"), has announced the launch of the Axis Max Life Smart Innovation Fund (SFIN: ULIF03301/03/25INNOVATION104), a thematic, actively managed fund designed to provide investors with exposure to high-growth, innovation-led companies across key sectors. As an innovation-themed fund in the life insurance industry, it will invest in a diversified portfolio of large, mid, and small-cap companies, focusing on businesses at the forefront of technological and sectoral transformation. The fund will be open for subscription from March 5, 2025, to March 20, 2025.

The Axis Max Life Smart Innovation Fund aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, healthcare, biotechnology, Financial sector, energy, consumer sector and other disruptive industries, offering potential long-term capital appreciation.

Sachin Bajaj, EVP and Chief Investment Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, stated, "Innovation is the key driver of economic growth, and investors today are keen to participate in transformative sectors that define the future. The Axis Max Life Smart Innovation Fund is designed to identify companies across sectors, that are going to benefit from the innovation theme and strategies. With a dynamic and actively managed investment approach, we aim to deliver sustainable long-term growth while aligning with evolving investor preferences."

In order to identify the most promising investment opportunities, Axis Max Life will assess and benchmark companies' innovation capabilities and potential across three critical dimensions: Commitment, Influence, and Originality. These parameters help evaluate businesses striving to enhance their competitive edge through innovative practices and technologies. Moreover, the fund's active management approach ensures adaptability to market conditions, making it a compelling addition to Axis Max Life's growing suite of ULIP investment options.

The fund will be available through Axis Max Life's- ULIP products, including the Online Savings Plan, Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan, and Smart Term with Additional Returns ULIP.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

