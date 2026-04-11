PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: Ayveda, a personal care brand built based on Ayurvedic principles, has just launched a new premium range of soaps aimed at bringing traditional skincare into everyday use. The idea is fairly simple--go back to what works, but make it easy to use in today's routines.

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The brand is focusing on authentic formulations, cleaner ingredients, and products that actually do what they claim, while trying to bring a more honest meaning to what "Ayurvedic" skincare really is. These soaps fall under Grade 1 quality, with 78% TFM--which, in simple terms, means there's a higher amount of actual soap in the bar. They're also made to be skin-friendly in terms of pH, so they can be used daily without feeling too harsh.

The word "Ayurvedic" is seen on all kinds of products today. Ayveda is trying to step away from that and stick closer to what Ayurveda actually stands for. The soaps are made using carefully chosen herbs that are known to work, following traditional methods while still keeping current skin needs in mind. They're cold-processed and handmade, which helps retain more of the natural properties of the ingredients. They don't contain unwanted additives, and they don't try to sell you big claims--just simple formulations that make sense. The range is also free from sulfates, parabens, and added colors.

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Speaking about the launch, Founder and CEO of Ayveda, Dr. Ananthakrishnan Rejith, said, "Ayveda is real Ayurveda, made simple for everyday skin. NOT all 'Ayurvedic' soaps are ayurvedic. This one is. Pure herbs, honest formulations, Ayurveda refined!"

One of the key concerns in skincare today is TEWL (transepidermal water loss), a process where moisture escapes from the skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and a weakened skin barrier. Many regular soaps end up doing more harm than good - they clean, yes, but they also strip away the skin's natural oils, which can increase TEWL and leave your skin feeling dry and tight after a wash.

Ayveda's soaps take a gentler approach. They're made to cleanse without messing with the skin barrier too much, so moisture stays where it should. With a mix of nourishing herbs and fairly balanced formulations, the idea is simple: your skin should feel comfortable, not stretched or dry, once you're done. It's also designed to be suitable for all skin types, so it doesn't feel like you need a different product for every small concern.

This range reflects how Ayveda looks at things--keep Ayurveda simple, but don't lose what actually makes it work. The products are made keeping today's routines in mind, without drifting too far from traditional knowledge. Each soap has a clear focus on its ingredients: nothing is included just for the sake of it; only those that support the skin. On top of that, the soaps are vegan and cruelty-free, which is becoming an important factor for many people, when choosing personal care products.

With this launch, Ayveda isn't just adding another set of products to the shelf--it's also trying to change how people look at Ayurvedic skincare in general. The idea is to get people to move past labels and big marketing claims and pay more attention to what's actually inside the product and how it's made.

The new soap range is available on the brand's website, www.ayveda.com, and can be ordered across India for those who want something that feels a bit more genuine and less overhyped.

As more people start paying attention to ingredients and how their skin reacts to products, Ayveda is positioning itself as a straightforward option for anyone looking to bring Ayurveda into their routine--without making it complicated or overpromising results.

About AyvedaAyveda is a personal care brand built around Ayurveda but with a more practical, everyday approach. The focus is on keeping things real--using herbs that are actually known to work and putting together formulations that aren't overcomplicated.

While the thinking comes from traditional Ayurvedic practices, the products are made to fit into modern routines. The goal is to make Ayurveda more accessible and practical for everyday skincare, without compromising on quality or intent.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)