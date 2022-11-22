New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/SRV): Keeping in mind the glorious 75 years of independence of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was initiated by the Government of India.

Among the thousands of celebrations happening all across the nation, Sapphire International School, Crossings Republik, organized multiple activities & events to acknowledge the struggle of our freedom fighters and cherish the hard-earned freedom of our country.

The celebrations conducted in the school over months were planned with the idea of igniting love, respect, and devotion for India, in the minds and hearts of all our Sapphirians.

Inter-house singing & dance competitions 'Swaarang' & 'Nrtityanjali', were dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in taking India far in its evolutionary journey. To activate India 2.0 fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we conducted a myriad of events including drawing competitions, CBSE essay writing, and slogan writing competitions. Students participated in these competitions with great zeal and zest.

Celebrating the 75th year of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" in true spirits by acquainting sapphirians with rich heritage and thus passing on the Yash ki Dharohar- The Legacy of Incredible India to our young generation a theatrical rendition was presented as the Annual Production. It was a visual treat including a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to family values, patriotism, unity in diversity, colonialism & a tribute to Rajputana kings, martyrs, and admiration for the rich heritage of India.

This array of vibrant events conveyed a message through the characters and life events of Rani Padmavati, Raja Ratan Singh, Maharaja Bhupal Singh, Maharana Pratap, Panna Dai, and Meera Bai portrayed by Safiya Khan, Tohraan Khan, Shwetanshu Singh, Taniishq Malakar, Aashi Kasana, and Aarna Tyagi respectively showing their brilliant acting skills valuing their principles, ethos, devotion, loyalty and patriotic spirit to own the legacy of our country. The annual day celebration also highlighted the importance of holding great respect for the soldiers who safeguard the citizens at the borders of the country day and night.

The Chief Guest Member of Parliament Shri Pradyut Bordoloi Ji & Sufi Kathak dancer Rani Khanam Ji in their address expressed their pride and joy in being with the school on this auspicious occasion and lauded the efforts of the students in contributing towards the development of the nation. The chairman Shri Jeevan Kumar Jain persuaded the students to work zealously and strive hard to take the country ahead on the path of progress.

The most memorable moment was marked by the precious words of gratitude and appreciation by the principal Ms. Vandana Midha during the address to the august gathering and annual report reading.

The crowd was spellbound by the splendid performances. Vande Mataram, the grand finale performance lit up the aura and ambiance of the place. The audience bore the strong emotion of patriotism in their heart and eyes as the event concluded with the National Anthem.

