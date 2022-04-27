New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/ATK): The prestigious Azteca University of North America has awarded an 'Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship' to Shri Shuddhatm Prakash Bharill, a globally renowned Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, Serial Entrepreneur, and Author.

Listed in the UNESCO Handbook of International Universities, the Azteca University awards this special Doctorate to those extraordinary individuals who have made significant academic or social contributions at national and international levels. Dr Bharill was nominated for the award by the Confederation of International Accreditation Commission (CIAC) after being selected from hundreds of profiles worldwide, for transforming lives through awe-inspiring leadership.

Also Read | Cardano Metaverse Project, Cardalonia on a Mission To Become the Sandbox of the Cardano Ecosystem, Kicks off LONIA Token Seed Sale.

Born in Madhya Pradesh and brought up in Jaipur, Dr Bharill was introduced to Direct Selling in 1999. Having worked in the industry for more than two decades, he grew to the top of a reputed national organisation, spreading his business across Rajasthan and the entire North India.

In the 90s when people often mistook Ponzi schemes for Direct Selling and were often misled to invest their money, Dr Bharill doubled up as Business Coach and trained hundreds of individuals to build and sustain their business successfully.

Also Read | The Offer Series Review: Miles Teller's Series is Insightful But Has The Godfather Part III Kinda Problems! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Today the industry has matured and is recognised by many as 'the fastest growing industry'. Direct Selling is a profession where housewives, students, or even professionals turn into entrepreneurs and dreamers. The most profound strategy Dr Bharill suggests is to provide the needed information through a well-managed education system complete with literature, starter kits, mobile application and training seminars. When followed properly, it can last your business for decades as people may perish but the system remains.

Speaking about emerging as a Leader, Dr Bharill says, "I am passionate about living a life dedicated to empowering people to realise their true potential, enabling them to become entrepreneurs and fulfill their dreams."

With his personality development training, workshops and seminars, Dr Bharill inspires and encourages people, making them realize their true potential and discover the path of personal growth and fulfillment. He has millions of subscribers and viewers on social media and has inspired a positive change in the lives of many.

Fondly referred to as 'Mr. Excitement' by his audiences, he also contributes to preaching spiritual principles through his lectures to people who are seeking spiritual enlightenment. In addition, he is the Chairman of WHC, a firm that manages hospitals, and has authored bestsellers - 'Jeene Ke Rahasya 18 Chapters' and 'Zindagi Benakaab'.

Multi-talented and charismatic, Dr Bharill has been bestowed with innumerous honours, some of which include 'Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award 2006' and 'Most Admired Global Indian 2019' by Passion Vista magazine.

Most recently, he was acknowledged with the prestigious 'Champion of Change' National Award in the field of education and entrepreneurship. The 'Champion of Change' award is given by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Government of India, to politicians, social workers, and entrepreneurs who have brought about a change in various fields through their positive efforts in the identified 115 optimistic districts of the country.

Dr Bharill received this award from the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at a function on September 30, 2021 at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, and expressed his gratitude to Governor Koshyari and former Chief Justice of the country, Shri K.G. Balakrishnan.

In the past, this award has been given to many entrepreneurs and social workers including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balakrishna, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, among others.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)