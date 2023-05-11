New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/SRV): B.K. Saraf is continuously setting new standards when it comes to winning the hearts of people! They recently took U.P. by a wave with their Bollywood-themed Akshaya Tritiya Campaign. From the beginning of this April, Lucknowites began seeing hoardings with clever Bollywood wordplay and very minimal information at many major locations. From 'DDLJ' to 'Jab We Met', these hoardings gave everyone a nostalgic ride. This freshly ignited curiosity came full circle when the campaign went trending on social media.

B.K. Saraf however used colorful Bollywood hook lines, but what captured the audience are the Golden offers. The absolute flat discounts, 'Guaranteed Lowest Gold Rates in India' and services like '100 per cent Finance' offered by B. K. Saraf wiped all the competition off the table. The brand played very well, especially with the background of being an 87-year-old heritage brand and having gained the immense trust of the customers through its continuous top-notch service.

Also Read | Snake-Robot to Probe Aliens? NASA to Send Snake-Like Robots to Saturn's Moon in Search of Extraterrestrail Life, Says Report.

Akshaya Tritiya is a traditional Hindu festival, and also an auspicious day to buy Gold. Therefore it is a significant event in the jewellery industry, which saturates the market with conventional, ethnic-themed promotional content. B.K. Saraf is known to have consistently stood out from the crowd with its creative campaigns, the same intent gave birth to this ingenious Bollywood-themed campaign, giving the regular Akshay Tritiya a fun twist.

B.K. Saraf has also been gaining much attention lately with a Zee Business feature it bagged on Prime Time! It took the audience through an experience of a virtual tour of the showroom and learning about some special features of the brand.

Also Read | Khalistani Terrorist-Gangster Nexus: Interpol Issues Blue Notice Against Harjot Singh To Identify Exact Location To Initiate Extradition Proceedings.

The brand offers some attractive perks. It has been known for its amazing craftsmanship, a guarantee of purity, and transparency as its core ethics. B.K. Saraf houses professional equipment like a Melting Machine, Purity Testing Machine with advanced XRF technology, and Girdle Viewer. They carry out all the procedures like melting and testing in front of the client, with 100 per cent transparency, building an unsaid bond of trust.

To ensure a smooth shopping experience for the clients, B.K. Saraf staff is well trained and intelligible, they humbly and attentively lead the clients through the selection and purchasing process, sharing useful insights and benefits to avail. The brand also offers a convenient shopping service called 'WhatsApp Shopping'. In case a client is not able to visit, a member of staff stays available on WhatsApp video call to assist them in browsing, selecting, and purchasing their desired products, which are then delivered to them free of cost. One can avail of this service from anywhere in India.

The benefits of shopping at B.K. Saraf includes '100 per cent Finance', 'Guaranteed buy-back', '100 per cent buy-back of old Gold from any jeweller', '1 Year free insurance', 'assured maintenance', and one that would surprise you and tempt you at the same time is 'Guaranteed Lowest Gold Rates in India'! This undoubtedly makes them the most preferred Gold shopping destination in the entire country.

The brand has always encouraged its clients to invest in Gold. Gold gives us more than we like to credit it for. During periods of political, social, or economic turmoil like 9/11, the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine War, people always turn to Gold for safety. Even when the currencies go south, Gold always stays valuable, in fact, the price of Gold significantly shoots during uncertain times. If one regularly saves their money in Gold, it protects their savings from inflation and hedges other investments.

A convenient way to invest in your safe future can be the 'Gold Investment Plans' offered by B.K. Saraf. Depending upon your chosen plan, you will collect desired amounts of Gold or Money every month over a year and get an assured return of 9 per cent on your collection when you redeem your Gold!

B.K. Saraf is looking to expand through its franchises, as they invite active business owners to partner with them. As opposed to big brands offering franchises, the directors of B.K. Saraf promises to be there, approachable at all times, and guiding the new partners at every step of the way. Now that you know so many specialties about B.K. Saraf, you might as well visit the store whenever you're in Lucknow, or contact them and become their business partner!

For more information. please visit: https://www.instagram.com/bksarafjewellers/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)