Mumbai, May 11: NASA is creating ‘snake-like EELS’ that will crawl over one of Saturn's moons in search of extraterrestrial life. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA is creating the EELS (Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor) in preparation for a voyage to Enceladus, one of its 83 moons.

The snake-like robot will independently map, move through, and investigate previously unreachable locations. According to NASA, Enceladus conceals a vast ocean of liquid, salty water beneath its crust. The technology will probe via tiny surface vents in search of any evidence of life. NASA Mission to Saturn’s Moon May Unravel Chemistry Leading to Life in Universe.

It is made up of segments with ‘unique rotating propulsion units’ that enable it to travel underwater and grab surfaces. The EELS will be able to choose a safe path through a broad range of terrain, including undulating sand and ice, rock walls, craters too high for rovers, subterranean lava tubes, and labyrinthine areas beneath glaciers.

A large scale testing is being done on the about 16-foot-tall, 230-pound robot in a variety of settings to make sure it is prepared for the task.

The ‘head’ of the snake will have technology that enables EELS to take 3D images of the environment and transmit them to operators in real time.

According to reports, the body of the object will be able to transport and release a science payload that will enable researchers to measure temperature, electrical conductivity, and subsurface pressure. As per the experts, the EELS will reach Saturn's moon in around 12 years after it is sent, while the snake will arrive at the seas and begin its mission in just a few days. Alien Spaceship-Like Monstrous Wasp Nest Found in Bathroom! Australian Homeowner Terrified After Spotting Deadly Creatures; Watch Viral Video.

According to NASA, if all goes according to plan, the robot snake might further research into underwater worlds by enabling "deeper exploration into areas that were previously unattainable."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).