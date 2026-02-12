B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. reports consolidated revenue of INR 323.87 crore and a PAT of INR 11.83 crore for Q3 FY25-26

New Delhi [India], February 12: B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BSE: 532719, NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading civil engineering and construction companies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26.

Consolidated revenue of Rs. 1015.42 crore and PAT of Rs. 14.06 crore for nine months ended on 31st December 2025.

Key Highlights:

- The company has been awarded total orders to the tune of Rs. 1528.98 crore during the third quarter of FY2026 compared to orders worth Rs. 250 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a sharp 612% jump year-on-year

- The order book stood at Rs. 5293 crore as of nine months ended on 31st December 2025 as compared to Rs. 3311 crore for the previous corresponding period of nine months ended on 31st December 2024 recording a growth of 60%

- Sustained topline growth despite sectoral challenges, driven by steady project execution and improving operational momentum versus Q2 FY26 and Q3 FY25

- EBITDA remained positive, underscoring continued operating profitability and cost discipline

- Strong nine-month revenue performance reflects enhanced execution capabilities and improved billing cycle efficiency

- Robust order book expansion strengthens revenue visibility over the next 18 - 24 months

- Significant order inflows from marquee clients reinforce BLK's competitive positioning in the construction sector

- Healthier balance sheet supported by prudent financial management, enhancing long-term sustainability

In Q3 FY26, the company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs. 323.87 crore and PAT of Rs. 11.83 crore compared to Rs. 355.13 crore and a loss of Rs. 8.63 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 28.87 crore compared to Rs. 20.47 crore in the preceding quarter.

During the corresponding third quarter of FY25, consolidated revenue was of Rs. 241.87 crore and PAT of Rs. 1.12 crore.

For the nine months ended 31st December 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs.1015.42 crore and PAT of Rs. 14.06 crore as compared to the consolidated revenue of Rs. 859.45 crore and PAT of INR 30.74 crore for the nine months ended on 31st December 2024.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., said, "Our Q3 FY26 performance reflects the strength of our focused tendering strategy, operational consistency, and financial resilience. During the quarter, we delivered steady performance and maintained strong financial discipline, reflected in positive EBITDA and sustained revenue despite a challenging environment. We continue to prioritise high-volume residential developments, data centres, and built-to-suit office projects, while investing in advanced construction technologies that enhance speed, quality, and cost efficiency.

The sharp increase in order inflows, particularly from marquee clients, has significantly strengthened our project pipeline and improved revenue visibility for the coming quarters. Our expanding order book, coupled with improving balance sheet health and sustained CAPEX in formwork systems, reinforces our delivery capabilities and positions us well to capitalise on emerging opportunities across key construction segments. Backed by strong talent investments and a future-ready approach, we remain focused on prudent financial management and delivering long-term value through consistent performance."

B L Kashyap secured new orders worth Rs. 1,528.98 crore during Q3 FY26 from marquee clients including Embassy Constructions Pvt. Ltd., DLF Home Developers Ltd., Sattva CKC Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai), and ESNP Property Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., reinforcing a strong and healthy project pipeline. This compares to orders worth Rs. 250 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a sharp 612% jump year-on-year.

The company's order book stood at Rs. 5,293 crore as of 31st December 2025--an increase of 29.5% Q-o-Q, up from Rs. 4087 crore as on 30th September 2025.

The order book for nine months FY26 registered a robust growth of 60% over the previous corresponding period's order book of Rs. 3311 crore as of nine months ended on 31st December 2024.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

