Lahore [Pakistan] February 12 (ANI): The administration in Lahore has dismissed a dozen price control magistrates for what authorities termed persistent inefficiency, a decision that highlights the depth of public anger over unchecked inflation in everyday markets. The deputy commissioner ordered their immediate removal and revoked their official logins, effectively ending their ability to conduct inspections or levy fines, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the step followed instructions from the chief minister's office, which has pressed local authorities to treat price regulation as an emergency amid a surge of consumer complaints. Officers serving in prominent zones such as Saddar, Model Town, Cantonment and Wagah were found to have shown little seriousness in enforcing officially notified rates. Repeated warnings, officials said, failed to bring improvement. Despite the existence of government price lists, residents stated that vegetables, fruit, chicken and staple groceries continue to be sold at amounts far beyond the permitted limits. In many neighbourhood markets, shoppers believe enforcement is sporadic, and traders feel confident they can avoid consequences.

Muhammad Irfan, a salaried worker buying produce in Model Town, said prices rise almost daily while state announcements carry little weight. Shopkeepers, he said, rarely fear inspection and customers end up paying whatever is demanded. Similar frustration was voiced by Shazia Bibi in Saddar, who described household budgeting as nearly impossible, as items once considered basic slip out of reach. Officials insist the dismissals are meant to signal a tougher phase. Price control operations, they say, will be reorganised, with closer monitoring and strict performance checks. The deputy commissioner's office has promised measurable benchmarks, including frequent visits and recorded enforcement, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Yet scepticism remains strong. Many citizens have witnessed short-lived crackdowns before, only to see prices rebound once the spotlight fades. Daily wage labourers argue they bear the brunt because earnings remain stagnant while food costs soar. Traders argue that wholesale and transport costs compel them to revise rates, while consumer groups contend that weak oversight enables profiteering under the cover of inflation. For families across the city, relief will be judged not by announcements but by whether market prices genuinely come down, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

