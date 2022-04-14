Gurugram (Haryana) [India] April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new BMW F 850 GS and the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure were launched in India today. The BS6 avatars of the popular adventure motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries will commence in June 2022. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The world has no limits, and the GS has been built for riders to embark on a journey into the unknown. Experience the 'Spirit of GS' with a companion that lets your curiosity run free - regardless of where your travels take you. The BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure bikes are perfectly streamlined for quenching your off-road riding ambitions. With its expanded standard equipment range and exclusive accessories, you can easily discover what lies beyond the horizon. These GS legends are designed to live the challenge, ride on where others turn back and turn challenges into opportunities." The ex-showroom prices are as follows - BMW F 850 GS Pro - INR 12, 50,000BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro - INR 13, 25,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer. The standard equipment has been immensely enhanced compared to previous version in the market. The new BMW F 850 GS will be available in 'Pro' profile with the Style Rallye Package. This profile offers power and torque, featuring even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with ultimate off-road ability. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW Motorrad Connected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is even better prepared for long tours around the globe. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available in India in the 'Pro' profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package. To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations. The adventure bikes will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos). The new BMW F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure.The bikes in their new look, appear dynamic with a masculine design. The design with its iconic features such as the asymmetric headlight and the GS-typical flyline make it immediately clear that they belong to the BMW Motorrad GS family. In Rallye style and Racing Blue metallic colour, the BMW F 850 GS together with the hand-protector bars, black fixed fork tubes, emphasises its sporty character. The gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl accentuate its luxury feel. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Rallye style and Kalamata metallic matt paintwork signifies sporty talents and a sense of adventure. With its gold rims and fixed fork tubes, it appears exquisite. The other alternative in the BMW F 850 GS Adventure is the Style Triple Black in the aggressive Black Storm metallic colour scheme. As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in both the models ensures vigorous propulsion. Thanks to two counterbalance shafts, it delights with its smoothness, spontaneous response characteristics, impressive pulling power and low fuel consumption. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering 'Rain' and 'Road' riding modes, while the combination of BMW Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability control ensures a high level of safety. Along with Riding modes Pro - 'Dynamic' and 'Enduro', DTC dynamic traction control and banking capable ABS Pro are also available. Dynamic ESA opens up new dimensions of rider safety, performance and comfort. Both motorcycles are equipped with Connectivity, with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories are available for further individualisation of the new BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure.

