Mesha Sankranti marks the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which is followed by Hindus in various parts of the world. The celebration of Mesha Sankranti falls on the first day of Mesa month, and Mesha Sankranti 2022 will be commemorated on April 14. This celebration is considered to be extremely auspicious and people often bring in Mesha Sankranti by sharing Happy Mesha Sankranti wishes and greetings, Mesha Sankranti 2022 messages, Happy Mesha Sankranti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

According to Vedic astrology, it is on the auspicious day of Mesha Sankranti that the sun enters Mesha Rash, which translates to the Aries Zodiac sign. This day, therefore, marks the beginning of a Hindu New Year in most states. It is interesting to note that the celebration of Mesha Sankranti as the New Year occurs with different customs, rituals and traditions in varying parts of the country. While it is celebrated as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, the celebration is referred to as Bohag Bihu in Assam and Pana Sankranti in Orissa. The celebration of Vishu also occurs on the occasion of Mesha Sankranti, however, most Keralites do not consider this to be the Malayalam New year.

Mesha Sankranti is said to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar and many people believe that embarking on new journeys on this day is bound to be extremely fruitful. As we prepare to celebrate Mesha Sankranti 2022, here are some Happy Mesha Sankranti wishes and greetings, Mesha Sankranti 2022 messages, Happy Mesha Sankranti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Is the Year, New Are the Hopes, New Is the Resolution, and New Are the Spirits. Have a Promising and Fulfilling New Year. Here’s Wishing You a Fabulous Mesha Sankranti

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Another Year With Lots of Positive Thoughts and Hopes. May All Your Dreams Come True This Year. Happy Hindu Solar New Year.

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Year Marks the Start of the New Journey for Everyone, May This New Year Journey Be Very Fruitful for You and Your Family! Happy Hindu Solar New Year

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Another Year Is Here as a Disguise of Joy. Say Goodbyes to the Old Year and Start the New One on a Positive Note. Happy Mesha Sankranti

Mesha Sankranti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Bring Happiness, Wisdom, and Success to You. Happy Mesha Sankranti

The celebration of the Hindu New Year on Mesha Sankranti is often considered to be a great opportunity to begin afresh, and work on building a more happy, kind and prosperous life for oneself. And this Mesha Sankranti, we hope that you receive all the love, light and happiness that you deserve. Happy Mesha Sankranti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).