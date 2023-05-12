New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): Bahirat Estates LLP has been recognized as the "Best Developer for Green Building Projects in India" at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards 2023. The award was presented to Tejas Arun Bahirat, Partner of Bahirat Estates LLP, by the beauteous Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The primary goal of the organization is to create sustainable and energy-efficient buildings that promote a healthy and sustainable living environment.

Bahirat Estates LLP is a leading real estate developer in India that is dedicated to providing high-quality green building projects that are sustainable, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly. The company specializes in various types of green building projects, including residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

According to Tejas Arun Bahirat, the Partner of Bahirat Estates LLP, "We are honored to receive this prestigious GEA2023 award, which recognizes our commitment to excellence in the field of green building projects. We believe that sustainable development is the key to creating a healthy living environment for future generations. At Bahirat Estates LLP, we strive to create green building projects that are not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective and energy-efficient."

The GEA2023 event was organized by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency founded by the visionary entrepreneur Rahul Ranjan Singh. Brand Empower has been dedicatedly working since its inception to empower the businesses who try to gain a strong foothold in the market with a creative, innovative, and intellectually stimulating approach, and its motive is to provide a platform for such outstanding talents with the required dose of attention from media.

Bahirat Estates LLP has a team of highly trained and experienced architects and engineers who work closely with clients to understand their needs and provide them with the best possible green building solutions. One of the unique features of Bahirat Estates LLP is its focus on using sustainable and eco-friendly building materials that are locally sourced and renewable. The organization places trust in the potency of nature to offer viable solutions and employs diverse renewable energy sources and natural resources to construct eco-friendly building projects that are both cost-effective and sustainable. Its unwavering commitment to developing energy-efficient and sustainable buildings that foster a salubrious living environment is truly praiseworthy.

