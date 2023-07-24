NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: As retirement approaches, ensuring a financially secure future becomes a top priority for senior citizens. To cater to the specific needs of this esteemed demographic, Bajaj Finance, a leading name in the financial industry, has introduced high Fixed Deposit (FD) rates exclusively for senior citizens in India. With these attractive FD rates, Bajaj Finance aims to provide senior citizens with a reliable and rewarding investment avenue, making it the best investment option for securing their financial growth during their post-employment years.

High FD rates for senior citizens - Assured growth on investments

Understanding the significance of their financial independence, the company offers FD rates for senior citizens that stand among the most competitive in the market. By availing of these high FD rates, senior citizens can enjoy steady growth in their investments, ensuring a financially stable and secure future.

FD Calculator - Your financial planning companion

To empower senior citizens with informed investment decisions, Bajaj Finance also facilitates its customers with an online FD calculator, a powerful financial planning tool. This user-friendly calculator allows potential investors to calculate the maturity amount and interest earnings before investing. By entering the principal amount, tenure, and the applicable FD rate, senior citizens can easily gauge the potential growth of their investments, helping them plan their finances with confidence. There is also an option to understand returns based on a payout in case cumulative or non-cumulative FD is chosen.

A safe investment option for senior citizens

For senior citizens seeking a safe investment option to preserve and grow their savings, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits emerge as the clear choice. These FDs offer numerous benefits, such as stability, safety, and attractive returns. With flexible tenures and periodic interest payouts, senior citizens can customise their investment plans according to their financial goals and requirements. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE ratings ensuring the safety of the deposit throughout the tenure.

Additional features for senior citizens

Apart from high FD rates, Bajaj Finance has introduced additional features to enhance the investment experience for senior citizens:

Convenient application process: Senior citizens can also apply for fixed deposits online, from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to branches. The digital application process ensures a hassle-free and quick investment journey.

Easy account management: Bajaj Finance offers a user-friendly customer portal called My Account that enables senior citizens to manage their FD accounts effortlessly. Through this portal, they can track their investments, view, and download statements, and even renew FDs with just a few clicks.

Assured safety: Bajaj Finance has consistently been assigned the highest safety ratings by credit rating agencies, underscoring the company's commitment to safeguarding investors' interests. Senior citizens can invest with confidence, knowing their hard-earned money is secure with Bajaj Finance.

Special tenures: There is also a provision for selecting special tenures on Bajaj Finance FD of 15, 18, 20, 30, 33 and 44 months, which assures higher returns on the deposits for senior citizens. One of the highest interest rates offered to senior citizens is 8.60% p.a. for a tenure of 44 months.

By choosing Bajaj Finance’s Fixed Deposits, senior citizens embark on a journey of assured growth, safety, and convenience, making it one of the safest investment options for them in the Indian market. Take advantage of these high FD rates and make your financial dreams a reality with Bajaj Finance today!

