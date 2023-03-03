Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv offers secured gold loans at interest rates starting just 0.83 per cent per month. Customers can get gold loans ranging from Rs. 5,000 all the way up to Rs 2 crores in exchange for their 22-karat gold jewellery. Indian citizens between the ages of 21 to 70 can easily apply by providing the necessary KYC documents.

Here are some of the top reasons why a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan is a great option for borrowers:

Part-release facility

With the part-release facility, borrowers can get back a part of their pledged gold jewellery by repaying the same amount before the end of their loan tenure.

Multiple repayment options

Borrowers have multiple tenure options to manage their loan repayment. They have the option of making interest payments on a monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly basis.

No part-prepayment fee

In addition to low gold loan interest rates, Bajaj Finserv also lets borrowers pay back all or part of the loan amount in advance at no extra cost.

Online gold loan calculator

The online gold loan EMI calculator provided by Bajaj Finserv allows customers to estimate the loan amount based on the weight and purity of their gold jewellery. They can also calculate the payable interest and the monthly repayment options before taking a loan.

Transparent evaluation

Bajaj Finserv has a transparent gold evaluation process. Best-in-class karat meters are used to make sure customers get maximum value in exchange for their gold jewellery. Also, the pledged gold jewellery is stored in highly secure vaults under 24x7 surveillance.

Speedy loan disbursement

Since a loan against gold jewellery is secured with tangible gold, it is comparatively easier to get the loan sanctioned with minimal document verification and a shorter processing time. Borrowers can get a loan in as little as 24 hours.*

How to apply for a gold loan from Bajaj Finserv

One can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan from the comfort of their home by visiting the Bajaj Finserv website:

Step 1: Click on 'Apply' to open the online application form.

Step 2: Fill in a few basic details such as first and last name.

Step 3: Enter a valid 10-digit mobile number and select the city of residence.

Step 4: Submit the OTP to complete the application.

Step 5: Set up an appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office, from the options displayed to you, and bring your gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to apply for a gold loan today.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

