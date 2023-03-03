Cristiano Ronaldo has been in some form for Al-Nassr in the past few matches. The Portugal star had a rough start in Saudi Arabia but has found himself amongst the goals, scoring two hattricks and showing why Al-Nassr paid such huge money to sign him following his unceremonious exit from Manchester United. He is already fifth on the list of highest goalscorers in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) this season with eight goals. Fans will again expect to see him in action when Al-Nassr hosts Al-Batin in an SPL clash. Before the match, let us look at whether Ronaldo will feature in this contest for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Hat-Trick in Damac FC vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 Match.

His performance for Al-Nassr has won him ;Player of the Month' for February in the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man scored a hattrick in Al-Nassr’s last match in the SPL, which was against Damac. He netted all three goals, one of which included a penalty, in the first half itself and Al-Nassr find themselves at the top of the points table after that result. Ronaldo’s good form will be crucial for the club to win the Saudi Pro League title. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Forward, Settles Into First Family Home in Saudi Arabia After Leaving Hotel.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Ronaldo has been actively involved in training with teammates ahead of this match. Al-Nassr have shared photos of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner working hard in his training sessions and it is a very good indication that he will be playing this contest. Ronaldo will retain his spot in Al-Nassr starting XI and will hope to continue his goalscoring form. His brilliant form will be key for Al-Nassr in their pursuit of three more points.

What’s more is that Al-Nassr will be playing the Kings Cup quarterfinal against Abha and Ronaldo being in good form is nothing but a big boost for the side. A win in contest will help Al-Nassr stay on top of the Saudi Pro League points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).