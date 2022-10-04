Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, Bajaj Mall is offering exclusive cashback of up to Rs 4,000 and special discounts on the purchase of the latest electronic gadgets, home appliances, and lifestyle products among many other categories.

If you shop during the Super Saver Days between 6th October and 10th October 2022, you can save a significant amount on your purchases. Shop for the latest products like Smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones and smart devices, fitness equipment, cycles, home furniture, and much more on No Cost EMIs.

Furthermore, you can pick long repayment tenures, enjoy deals and offers, and more around this time. With Super Saver Days, customers can bring home their favourite products at an affordable price and make their festive celebrations even more joyous.

Bajaj Mall is a one-stop shopping website for customers to buy the latest products without putting a one-time financial burden and breaking their purchases into EMIs of up to 24 months. Additionally, there are special schemes like zero down payment offer on select products, and 24-hour free home delivery, making Super Save Days even more attractive.

Bajaj Mall boasts a strong partner network of 1.2 lakh+ partner stores including the likes of Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital and more, spread across 3,000+ small and big towns across India. Bajaj Mall is the best online shopping destination to buy products without breaking the bank.

This shopping website houses a wide range of products from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Whirlpool, Sony, Oppo, Videocon, Xiaomi, IFB, HP, Lenovo, The Sleepy Cat, Godrej, Garmin, Fossil, boAt, Avon, Hero, Bajaj Electricals, Havells, Panasonic, Voltas, Hitachi, Haier, JBL, etc. Explore a catalogue of some of the best smartphones, TVs, washing machines, mixer grinders, headphones, microwaves, water heaters, air purifiers, mattresses, air conditioners, cameras, laptops, and more.

Shop for the latest home appliances and gadgets in 5 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number

Choose the product, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout

Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle.

These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74 per cent holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87 per cent is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

