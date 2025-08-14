HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: With the festive season approaching, Bajaj Markets makes celebrating and shopping easier by offering over 30 credit cards tailored to enhance festive purchases. The online financial marketplace showcases a wide range of cards designed to maximise savings and rewards during this high-spend period, including:

* Cashback on shopping

* Exclusive discounts

* Travel perks for holiday plans

* Fuel benefits for increased travel

By allowing customers to choose credit cards that best fit their festive spending patterns, Bajaj Markets ensures users can enjoy the season with attractive rewards and offers. Key features include:

* Clear presentation of benefits, eligibility criteria, and fees for easy comparison

* Fully online, paperless application process

* Abundance of choice with over 30 cards offered by multiple partners

Festive shoppers can explore cards delivering advantages tailored for big spends on gifts, travel, and lifestyle needs during the season. The marketplace also provides access to loans, insurance, and investment solutions through its website and app, enabling easy comparison and application in just a few steps.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

