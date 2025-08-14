New Delhi, August 14: Cognizant, an IT services company, is reportedly preparing to implement salary hikes for a large portion of its workforce later this year. The development is said to target eligible employees and also aims to reward top performers in India. As per reports, the company is planning merit-based adjustments that could impact many employees across different roles in India.

Cognizant is reportedly aligning this adjustment with its earlier statements during the second-quarter earnings, hinting at a structured plan to reward talent and boost employee motivation across the organisation. As per a report of News 18, the Cognizant salary hike is said to take effect from November 1, 2025, and will cover about 80 percent of eligible employees. Consistent top performers in India are expected to receive the most significant hikes, which are said to be in the high single digits. TCS Salary Hike News Update: After Announcing Layoffs, Tata Consultancy Services Rolls Out Wage Hikes for 80% of Employees; Who Will Get a Raise?

Cognizant Salary Hike 2025: Who Will Benefit the Most?

A Cognizant spokesperson reportedly stated that the salary increases will apply up to the Senior Associate levels, with the exact amount depending on individual performance ratings and the country of employment. The spokesperson further added that in India, consistent top performers are expected to receive pay hikes in the high single digits, while the employees with the highest performance ratings are said to be awarded the significant hikes.

Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a salary revision affecting nearly 80 percent of its employees, primarily targeting mid to junior-level staff. The announcement comes amid TCS plans to lay off approximately 12,000 employees, which may be around 2 percent of the company’s workforce, over the course of 2025. Microsoft Looking To Poach Top Meta AI Talent With Multimillion-Dollar Pay Packages, Says Report.

The TCS salary hike is said to take effect from September 1, 2025. It was reportedly shared with employees through an internal email on August 6, sent by Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep.

