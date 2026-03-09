VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said the bamboo sector has immense potential to transform India's rural economy but requires strong institutional support and integration with the cooperative movement to unlock its full potential.

Prabhu was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day international conference and the 'BambooCon' exhibition organised by the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), run by the Deccan Education Society in Pune. The conference focused on themes such as "Bamboo in the Cooperative Movement: Cultivating Sustainability and Prosperity" and "Leading with Data: Strategies, Innovation and Impact." Adv. Ashok Palande, Vice Chairman of Deccan Education Society and other faculty members, staff were present on the occasion.

Describing bamboo as a "magical crop", Prabhu said it should be viewed as a sustainable industry rather than merely an agricultural product. "If the bamboo sector receives institutional backing and becomes part of the cooperative ecosystem, it can grow rapidly and generate large-scale rural employment," he said.

Prabhu recalled that bamboo cultivation received its first major policy push during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998. He noted that bamboo has the potential to reshape both the environment and the economy. "Nearly 80-90% of Indians are linked to cooperatives in some form. Successful cooperative models in sectors like sugar and dairy have transformed local economies. Similar initiatives should now be explored in bamboo," he said.

He added that bamboo cultivation has several ecological advantages compared to crops like sugarcane. "While some crops adversely affect soil and the environment, bamboo helps reduce carbon emissions and contributes to building a green economy," he said. According to him, cooperatives can help in design innovation, product development, marketing and exports of bamboo-based goods, ensuring that farmers receive better returns.

At the event, chairman of the state agricultural price commission Pasha Patel highlighted the growing demand for bamboo products and their role as sustainable alternatives to plastic. He said increasing awareness and government support have boosted the bamboo sector in recent years.

"China is far ahead of India in bamboo production, but India is now making serious efforts to expand this sector," Patel said after visiting the exhibition showcasing bamboo-based products. He pointed out that bamboo grows within three years, unlike trees that may take decades to mature, making it a viable resource for sustainable industrial use.

Patel also welcomed the state government's decision to provide subsidies of up to ₹7 lakh per hectare for bamboo cultivation and said policy support could significantly increase production. According to him, bamboo products--from furniture and crafts to lifestyle goods--are gaining popularity as environmentally friendly alternatives.

The two-day conference featured sessions on bamboo cultivation, sustainability and data-driven leadership. Experts including Prof Bhuvan Unhelkar from the University of South Florida, leadership expert Manish Potdar, AI entrepreneur Madhura Vipra, and business strategist Swapnil Rokde shared insights during the discussions.

Panel discussions on bamboo farming and its future also featured scientists, entrepreneurs and farmers who discussed opportunities in the sector. The BambooCon exhibition displayed a wide range of eco-friendly bamboo products and artistic creations, attracting students, researchers and industry participants.

Experts at the conference emphasised that with proper policy support, investment and cooperative participation, the bamboo sector could emerge as a key pillar of sustainable development and rural economic growth in India.

