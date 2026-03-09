Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Actor Darsheel Safary of 'Taare Zameen Par' fame has joined Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in an upcoming cross-border international feature.

Excited about the project, Darsheel, in a press note, said, "This story moved me deeply. It speaks about courage, vulnerability, and choices that define who we become. I'm grateful to be part of a film that transcends geography and speaks to universal emotions."

Also Read | Hurun Global Rich List 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Debuts on Global Rich List With USD 1.3 Billion Net Worth.

Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, the yet-to-be titled feature is "based on an extraordinary true story that explores the emotional and cultural journey of an immigrant family navigating life beyond the traditional idea of the American Dream," read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Mohit earlier said, "This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way. Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions' first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling. I'm excited to bring this journey to life and to collaborate with such a passionate team on a story that transcends borders."

Also Read | 'Made in Korea' OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Priyanka Mohan's Cross-Cultural Drama.

US-based Red Bison Productions has partnered with Mumbai's Azure Entertainment on this cross-border feature. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)