Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9: Smartsheet, the Intelligent Work Management platform that unites people, data and AI, today announced it is expanding its Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in Bengaluru. The hub is a primary innovation engine for the company, currently employing teams across product management, engineering, UX, IT, security and customer support to design and build enterprise-grade, agentic work management tools that transform global customers' enterprise AI operations. The company envisions the center as a strategic hub for all business functions.

Smartsheet formally opened its GCC in India in 2025 and has plans to increase its headcount at the location by more than 200 employees in 2026. The rapid expansion provides Smartsheet access to a vast, future-ready talent pool and a technology ecosystem with the maturity necessary to shape product direction and operational excellence. Bengaluru was selected for its thriving tech ecosystem and status as a global innovation hub, which offers a unique concentration of leadership depth and cross-industry expertise in AI, engineering and cybersecurity. A partial list of Smartsheet Inc. customers in India includes Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki and Swiggy.

Stated Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer of Smartsheet, "The establishment of the Smartsheet India GCC demonstrates our commitment to the India market, and the local talent will accelerate our ability to execute our strategy at scale. We are intentionally building this hub as a multi-functional powerhouse anchored in AI-first operating principles, where talented teams own critical, end-to-end capabilities that meaningfully shape our company and our customers' experience and success worldwide."

After quickly establishing the GCC, the company is now entering an aggressive multi-year growth phase. Smartsheet is committed to significantly scaling its presence in Bengaluru:

- Headcount Expansion: Over the next year, the company will hire more than 200 local employees.- Diverse Technical Roles: Hiring efforts are focused on deep technical talent, including data scientists, DevSecOps engineers, product managers and UX designers.- Functional Diversification: While rooted in engineering, the center will also include customer support, marketing, sales, talent acquisition and G&A functions.- High-Engagement Environment: The company is committed to cultivating a vibrant destination culture where top talent in India can enjoy a multi-year career path and a world-class employee experience, including a custom-outfitted office space designed for colocation and collaboration."Exceeding our first-year targets is a testament to the elite talent available in Bengaluru and the compelling vision Smartsheet has for this Global Capabilities Center," said Madhusudan Krishnapuram, vice president, engineering and site lead. "The team has already built a robust software development engine that is fueling core components of our global product roadmap and delivering significant outcomes in engineering and technical excellence for customers."

To learn more about the Smartsheet India GCC and available job opportunities, click here.

