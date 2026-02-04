VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: As industrial operations across India continue to scale in speed, complexity, and volume, secondary and end-of-line packaging has emerged as a critical pillar of supply chain efficiency. With over 35 years of industry presence, Bandma has established itself as a trusted force in strengthening India's secondary packaging ecosystem, while steadily preparing for a global footprint.

Guided by its internal philosophy "100 Ki Raftaar, Bandma Taiyar" the organisation operates with a culture of readiness, speed, and execution at an industrial scale.

A 35-Year Legacy of Engineering and Trust

Founded by Mr. Sanjay Jain, Bandma was built with a clear objective: to engineer dependable, industrial-grade secondary packaging solutions that ensure load stability, operational efficiency, and safety in high-speed manufacturing and logistics environments.

Over three decades, Bandma has earned industry trust through engineering precision, ethical business practices, and long-term partnerships. Today, the organisation operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mundka (Delhi) along with 17 regional offices across India, reflecting its continued investment in advanced production infrastructure and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities.

Leadership Driving Scalable Growth

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mr. Sambhav Jain, guided by the values of his grandfather Lt. Mr. Suresh Chand Jain, Bandma has entered a phase of accelerated modernisation and scalable growth. With a strong focus on automation, customised systems, and end-of-line integration, the organisation has strengthened its ability to support high-volume industrial operations.

In the last two years, Bandma has doubled its team strength, invested significantly in new-generation manufacturing and packaging machinery, and expanded operational capacity beyond traditional benchmarks, positioning itself as a modern industrial solutions provider.

Integrated Packaging & Automation Solutions

Bandma offers a comprehensive portfolio of secondary and end-of-line packaging systems, including:

- Automated and semi-automated strapping systems- Stretch wrapping solutions for pallet stability- Custom-engineered secondary packaging automation- Fully integrated end-of-line packaging systems for factories and warehouses

All solutions are engineered for high-throughput environments, reduced downtime, and seamless workflow integration.

Boxxel: Strengthening System Integration

As part of its expansion strategy, Bandma has introduced Boxxel, a dedicated vertical focused on automatic conveyor systems. This vertical enables end-to-end integration by connecting packaging, material handling, and automation into a unified workflow, enhancing system efficiency and reducing manual intervention.

Nationwide Presence, Global Vision

With a strong pan-India presence, Bandma continues to strengthen its sales and service network nationwide. Under its Mission 2027 roadmap, the company is actively planning overseas expansion with a strategic focus on Middle East markets, while welcoming global partnerships for sales and service collaboration.

Parallelly, Bandma continues to invest in R&D, industry-academia collaboration, and future talent development, working with institutions to educate students in robotics, automation, and industrial systems, reflecting its long-term vision of building both infrastructure and talent for India's industrial future.

Looking ahead, Bandma remains focused on engineering excellence, deeper integration, and scalable growth, combining a strong legacy with future-ready innovation to support industrial supply chains in India and beyond.

Website: www.bandmainfo.com | www.bandma.in

Head Office: Bandma House, New Delhi

Manufacturing Units: Mundka & Bawana, New Delhi

Pan-India Offices: 17 Locations

Contact: +91 92893 54148 | +91 92056 95561

Email: contact@bandmainfo.com I marketing@bandmainfo.com

Careers & Collaborations:

For professionals and institutions interested in automation, industrial systems, and manufacturing, connect with us at hr@bandmainfo.com

