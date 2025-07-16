NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 16: Bangalore Watch Company™, a luxury watch brand based in India, has entered the 2025 edition of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) - widely regarded as the most prestigious award in the world of watchmaking.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Several Parts of City Receives Rain, IMD Issues Yellow Alert.

Two watches from the brand's Peninsula Professional collection, launched earlier this year, have been submitted for consideration: Peninsula Agumbe in the Sports category, and Peninsula Mannar in the Challenge category. Before the formal nomination was submitted, the GPHG jury independently put forward the Peninsula collection - an early and significant recognition for the brand.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for us," said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company. "Since we founded the brand in 2018, our aim has always been to elevate watchmaking from India to global standards, and this recognition by the GPHG jury is a huge pat on the back for the work that the team has put in over the years. It shows that our work is being noticed globally!"

Also Read | Golden Temple Bomb Threat: Sri Harmandir Sahib Gets 3rd Threatening Emails; Security Stepped Up.

The Peninsula Professional collection was launched in April 2025 as a celebration of India's geographic diversity. With watches celebrating the Himalayas, the Oceans, and the Western Ghats, the brand has positioned the Peninsula collection as an all-purpose outdoor watch. The watches are built for 200 Meters of water resistance, made of a unibody surgical-grade steel case, with Sapphire crystal housing. The watches are also powered by highly accurate Swiss Automatic movements.

"The Agumbe with its deep green dial draws from the dense rainforests of the Western Ghats. And the Mannar is a limited-edition with a dial made from a rare black mother-of-pearl, inspired by the ancient pearl diving tradition of the Gulf of Mannar. We're really thrilled to present these watches to the GPHG jury this year." said Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of the brand. "India is becoming a fast-growing market for Swiss luxury watches; it almost feels like a coming of age when Indian customers appreciate luxury watches. All eyes are on India at the moment. However, this recognition for a small brand like ours is a sign that India should not just be viewed as a consumer of luxury watches but has the potential to produce brands that can be appreciated globally for our storytelling, design, and world-class craftsmanship," added Joshi.

Bangalore Watch Company™ produces world-class, luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories from the Indian Air Force, Indian space program and others from modern-India. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world with patrons in over 30 countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)