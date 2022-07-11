Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Bank of Baroda said on Monday it has decided to hike the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by upto 0.15 per cent or 15 basis points with effect from 12th July.

For one year tenor, the bank has decided to increase MCLR to 7.65 per cent with effect from July 12 from the existing 7.50 per cent. The highest increase is proposed for the one-year tenor.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow, England Batter, Named ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2022.

For six months tenor, the MCLR will be hiked to 7.45 per cent from the existing 7.35 per cent.

"We advise that the Bank has approved the revision in Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e. f. 12th July 2022," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Also Read | BYJU’S Funding Reports Another Issue As Sum of Rs 1,200 From US-Based Company Goes off Track.

For three month tenor, the bank has decided to increase MCLR from the existing 7.25 per cent to 7.35 per cent.

For overnight and one month tenors, the bank has decided to keep the MCLR unchanged. The MCLR for overnight tenor it will remain unchanged at 6.8 per cent while for the one month tenor it will remain unchanged at 7.20 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)