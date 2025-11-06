PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: In a landmark move that could redefine India's financial technology landscape, BankU India Limited has announced the launch of 150+ advanced APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) aimed at strengthening India's fintech, startup, and MSME ecosystem.

This strategic initiative is designed to accelerate the nation's transition toward an API-driven digital economy, enabling seamless access to banking, lending, identity, logistics, and AI-powered financial services for businesses and developers across India.

Transforming India into an API Nation

The newly launched API suite will empower startups, fintechs, and enterprises to instantly integrate mission-critical services such as AePS, BBPS, UPI, Aadhaar and PAN verification, Payouts, Wallets, Loan Origination, AI-based Risk Scoring, Courier Booking, and KYC Automation -- all through a secure and interoperable digital framework.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. A. K. Mehra, Founder & CEO of BankU (India) Limited, said:

"Our vision is to transform India into an API-powered economy where every business, startup, and service center can access financial infrastructure as easily as connecting to the internet.These 150+ APIs are not just technological products -- they represent India's leap toward true digital self-reliance."

Building the Foundation for Digital Inclusion

The APIs are structured across five major categories, creating a holistic financial and technological network:

1. Banking & Payment APIsAEPS, BBPS, UPI, Fund Transfers, Virtual Account Creation, Payout Management, Wallet Services, and Balance Inquiry.2. Identity & Verification APIsAadhaar, PAN, GSTIN, Voter ID, DL Verification, Face Match, Liveness Detection, and AI-based eKYC tools.3. Lending & Credit APIsLoan Origination, Repayment, EMI Calculator, Credit Scoring, and Automated Loan Disbursement Systems.4. Utility & Logistics APIsCourier Booking, Address Verification, Fastag Recharge, Bill Payments, and Tracking Solutions.5.AI & Data Intelligence APIsFraud Detection, Risk Management, Transaction Analytics, Predictive Insights, and Voice-based Authentication.By integrating these services, developers and fintechs can reduce operational friction, launch products faster, and deliver a more secure and efficient user experience to millions of consumers nationwide.

Empowering MSMEs, Startups, and Rural Enterprises

With over 63 million MSMEs contributing to India's economy, BankU India's API suite will serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth. It enables even small businesses, digital entrepreneurs, and regional fintech players to provide financial services comparable to large banks and NBFCs.

"True financial empowerment begins when access to technology is democratized," added Mr. Mehra."Through BankU's APIs, we are bridging the digital divide -- connecting rural innovators, fintech startups, and traditional businesses under one unified digital framework."

Introducing the BankU Developer Portal

To support developers and innovators, the company has also unveiled its BankU Developer Portal, a comprehensive hub offering sandbox environments, SDKs, integration documentation, real-time testing tools, and API analytics dashboards.

The portal aims to become India's largest open fintech API ecosystem, fostering innovation, collaboration, and product scalability among developers and tech entrepreneurs.

"Atmanirbharta Ki Nayi Udaan" - A Vision for a Self-Reliant Digital India

BankU India's initiative is closely aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, championing innovation built in India, for India, and by India. The company's mission extends beyond financial inclusion -- it seeks to position India as a global leader in fintech infrastructure exports by empowering local developers with world-class tools.

"This is India's decade of digital innovation. BankU's API platform is designed to make financial technology accessible, interoperable, and sustainable -- for every developer, every startup, and every village," said Mr. Mehra.

The Road Ahead

Following this launch, BankU India plans to expand its API network to over 500 services by 2026, covering domains such as Neo Banking, InsurTech, AgriFinTech, RegTech, and AI-driven Compliance Automation.

By doing so, the company aims to position India as the world's most robust and inclusive Fintech API Nation -- a place where innovation meets inclusion, and technology drives empowerment.

Key Highlights:

* Launch of 150+ APIs across Banking, Identity, Lending, Logistics, and AI* Seamless integration for Startups, MSMEs, Fintechs, and Developers* Unified BankU Developer Portal for testing and deployment* Expansion roadmap to 500+ APIs by 2026* Strengthening India's digital financial infrastructure through innovationAbout BankU India Limited

BankU India Limited is one of India's fastest-growing fintech innovation companies, offering a unified platform for financial inclusion, API banking, lending, logistics, and AI-driven services. Through its mission "Atmanirbharta Ki Nayi Udaan," BankU aims to empower businesses, startups, and citizens with access to seamless, secure, and scalable digital financial solutions.

