New Delhi [India], July 25: Bartronics, a company specialising in digital banking, financial inclusion, and identity management technologies, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Panidapu Lakshmi Naga Srinivasa Rao as Non-Executive Independent Director. With this appointment, effective immediately, Mr. Rao will bring onboard his valuable insights and experience to help guide the company's strategic direction and contribute to its ambitious roadmap, including its recent foray into the agritech sector.

A seasoned global leader, Mr. Rao brings a unique blend of consulting expertise, investment acumen, and international business experience. Over the years, he has held key roles at respected organisations like McKinsey & Company, Kusto Capital. He works closely with founders of fast-growing companies across sectors like fintech, infrastructure, semiconductor, climate and advises them on growth, fundraise and M & A.

"I'm excited to be joining Bartronics at such an integral time in their journey. The company's focus on innovation and its move into new domains such as agritech aligns well with my experience and passion for building strategic growth," said Mr. Rao.

Bartronics, known for its early leadership in smart technology and automation, is now taking bold steps into the world of agriculture and digital transformation. With this appointment, the company is signalling its intent to blend innovation, international expertise, and local relevance as it looks forward to growing beyond its traditional business model.

This development is important given India's agritech sector is witnessing rapid digital evolution with a market projected to cross $24 billion by 2025. It showcases the growing demand for tech-oriented solutions in supply chain transparency, precision farming, and rural fintech. Given Mr. Rao's expertise in scaling global ventures, it's expected to significantly bolster Bartronics' efforts to lead in this space.

"Mr. Rao's global experience and strategic foresight are crucial as Bartronics accelerates its innovation roadmap and expands its international footprint," said Mr. N Vidhya sagar Reddy, Managing Director & chairperson at Bartronics India. "His appointment will strengthen our governance and bring a fresh global perspective at a time when we're stepping into high-impact, emerging industries."

Educated at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management (Germany) and Andhra University (India), Mr. Rao is known for his ability to align capital, strategy, and execution specifically in growth-stage ventures. His comeback to contribute to the Indian tech and innovation ecosystem is not just timely, but rather deeply aligned with Bartronics' evolving purpose.

Bartronics is a leading brand specialised in digital banking, financial inclusion, and identity management technologies. With its focus on agritech, automation, and intelligent systems, the company is expanding its global footprint while delivering sustainable impact through technology. The brand caters to 1 Million+ customers

