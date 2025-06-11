VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: In 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) will no longer be a futuristic concept but an integral part of everyday professional life. As industries rapidly evolve, professionals must master the latest AI tools to stay competitive.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Sundar Pichai-Led Tech Giant Introduces 'Voluntary Exit Program' Across All Departments, Offers Severance for Employees Who Leave.

Enter Be10x, an ed-tech platform founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, which is revolutionizing how professionals learn and apply AI. Their flagship AI Tools Workshop has earned rave reviews for transforming participants into 10x more effective versions of themselves. With an average rating of 4.92/5 from over 24,563 reviews, this workshop isn't just a learning opportunity, it's a career accelerator.

In this article, we'll explore why the Be10x AI Tools Workshop is essential for every professional in 2025, diving into the founders' journey, the workshop's offerings, and real customer testimonials highlighting its impact.

Also Read | Pakistan Excludes Star Players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi From Upcoming T20 Tours of Bangladesh and West Indies: Report.

Founders' Journey: From IIT to AI Pioneers

Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, the visionary founders of Be10x, are not just educators, they're seasoned entrepreneurs with a proven track record of leveraging AI to build successful ventures. Both alumni of the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.

Aditya Goenka, who interned at renowned institutions like Stanford University and UIUC during his undergraduate years, has co-founded multiple eight-figure companies, using AI tools and a lean team of just five people. Similarly, Aditya Kachave, who secured the highest fresher package in India (INR 1.2 crore), has also built two eight-figure companies with the same efficient approach.

Their journey from students to successful entrepreneurs inspired them to create Be10x, a platform dedicated to empowering professionals with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. As Aditya Goenka often says, "AI won't replace you, but a person using AI will." This philosophy drives Be10x's mission to make AI accessible and actionable for all.

The Workshop: A Game-Changer for Professionals

The Be10x AI Tools Workshop is a 3-hour live session designed to equip professionals with practical AI skills that can be immediately applied to their work. Led by Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, the workshop covers a range of topics, from the basics of Prompt Engineering to advanced AI technologies like ChatGPT and other AI Tools.

Participants learn how to automate tasks, boost productivity, and enhance their skill sets in a beginner-friendly environment. Priced at just Rs. 9, the workshop's affordability ensures that cost is no barrier to learning, making it accessible to a wide audience. According to a student at the Be10x workshop, "The session was well-structured, easy to follow, and packed with practical tools that can be applied instantly to boost productivity and simplify work."

Another participant, a 30-year-old working professional named Arushi, described it as "Infinite/10, 'tis a full worth the money workshop and it is like a vacation that is of good value." With over 50,000+ professionals already benefiting from Be10x's offerings, this workshop is a proven pathway to career growth.

Reviews and Testimonials: Real Impact, Real Results

The Be10x AI Tools Workshop has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, earning an average rating of 4.92/5 from 24,563 reviews--the highest in the ed-tech industry. Participants consistently praise the workshop for its practical approach and the founders' expertise.

An Aditya Goenka review from one professional reads, "Aditya's teaching style is clear, engaging, and easy to follow, which helped me grasp complex topics effectively." Similarly, an Aditya Kachave review highlights his impact: "The hands-on approach and real-world examples made the session incredibly valuable." Another attendee shared in a Be10x review, "The workshop format encouraged real-time interactions, fostering relationship building and opening doors for potential collaborations." The practical learning experience has been a standout feature, with one participant noting, "I've learned how to save time and boost productivity effortlessly."

These testimonials underscore the workshop's effectiveness in delivering tangible results, making it a valuable investment for professionals across industries.

Conclusion: Invest in Your Future with Be10x

In a world where AI is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, staying updated with the latest tools and technologies is not just an option--it's a necessity. The Be10x AI Tools Workshop offers professionals the opportunity to not only keep up but to excel.

With expert guidance from founders Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, practical learning experiences, and a community of like-minded individuals, this workshop is a gateway to becoming a super working professional.

As the founders emphasize, mastering AI tools is the key to securing your job, enhancing your productivity, and unlocking your full potential. Don't miss out on the chance to transform your career--join the Be10x workshop today and take the first step towards a 10x more effective you.

Visit their website today to start your journey!

Company: Be10x

Website: https://be10x.in/

Email ID: hello@be10x.in

Contact No.: +91-9147330989

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)