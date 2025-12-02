Beam Artistes Announces Dr Raajeev Ranjan from India as Winner of Masters of the World 2025

New Delhi [India], December 2: Beam Artistes, the official organizer of the prestigious Masters of the World 2025, proudly announced Dr Raajeev Ranjan from India as the global winner of its inaugural edition held at the StarLight Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Raajeev Ranjan's win marks a historic moment as he becomes the first Indian to win an international male pageant in 2025, setting a new benchmark for excellence, confidence, and purpose on the world stage.

The event brought together distinguished men from around the globe to celebrate not only charisma and presence but also intellect, leadership, and social impact.

A practising doctor from Chennai, Dr Raajeev Ranjan, is recognised for his unique journey from the world of medicine to fashion and self-development. His inspiring story reflects the essence of the Masters of the World vision -- empowering individuals who balance professional success with personal growth and social responsibility.

"Masters of the World is more than a pageant -- it's a global movement celebrating purpose-driven men," said Samuel Seow, Founder of Beam Artistes and creator of the Masters of the World concept. "Dr Ranjan truly embodies what this platform stands for: integrity, confidence, and a desire to make a meaningful impact."

The National Director for India, Akshay, representing Akshay's Mark Organisation, played a key role in guiding and mentoring the Indian delegation, contributing to the country's historic victory.

The 2025 edition of Masters of the World featured participants from several nations, each championing unique causes and leadership ideals. The event reinforced its commitment to redefining global pageantry -- focusing on mentorship, philanthropy, and purpose-driven influence.

