New Delhi [India], February 28: As temperatures rise across India, your vehicle faces intense heat stress, impacting its performance and longevity. With many regions experiencing heatwaves exceeding 45°C, ensuring your car is well-maintained for summer is essential. Heat-related damages can lead to costly repairs, but proper precautions and a comprehensive insurance policy can help.

"As the summer season intensifies, vehicle owners must proactively prevent heat-related damage. Proper maintenance and the right insurance coverage can help mitigate unexpected repair costs."



Tips to safeguard your car during India's extreme summers

1. Check and Maintain Engine Cooling Systems

High temperatures put immense strain on the engine, making an efficient cooling system crucial. Ensure that coolant levels are adequate, and regularly inspect the radiator, hoses, and coolant reservoir for leaks or cracks. Overheating can lead to engine failure, one of the most expensive repairs.

2. Monitor Tyre Pressure and Condition

Heat causes tyre air pressure to rise, increasing the risk of blowouts. Underinflated or worn-out tyres can also reduce grip and handling. Check tyre pressure frequently and ensure they are inflated to the manufacturer's recommended levels.

3. Protect Your Car Battery

Excessive heat accelerates battery fluid evaporation, leading to corrosion and reduced battery life. To prevent overheating, have your battery checked before summer, clean the terminals, and park in shaded areas.

4. Inspect and Replace Worn-Out Wipers

Summer storms and dust accumulation can affect visibility. Ensure your wiper blades are in good condition, and replace them if they show signs of wear. Windshield washer fluid should be topped up to keep the glass clean and streak-free.

5. Park Smartly to Avoid Heat Damage

Extended exposure to direct sunlight can cause dashboard cracking, seat damage, and exterior paint fading. Whenever possible, park in shaded areas, use sunshades and apply a protective coating to your car's paintwork.

6. Ensure the Air Conditioning System is Functioning Properly

A faulty air conditioning system can make summer drives unbearable. To maintain cooling efficiency, get the AC unit checked, clean the filters, and refill refrigerant gas if needed.

How Insurance Can Protect You from Heat-Related Damages

* Engine Protection Add-On: Some insurance policies offer an Engine Protection Cover, which provides financial assistance for engine damage due to unforeseen incidents, such as water ingress or oil leakage, but not due to regular overheating.

* Tyre Protection Cover: Some insurance plans offer a Tyre Protection Add-On that covers damages such as bulges, cuts, or accidental impact, though wear and tear due to heat exposure is not included.

* Comprehensive Coverage for Fire and Natural Calamities: Extreme heat can sometimes contribute to fire hazards. A comprehensive policy typically covers vehicle damage due to fire-related incidents.

* Roadside Assistance for Summer Breakdowns: If your car breaks down due to overheating, Roadside Assistance Add-On can help with emergency repairs, towing, or alternative travel arrangements.

"Securing your vehicle from extreme weather conditions is no longer optional -- it's a necessity. Ensuring your vehicle is equipped with the right insurance coverage means safeguarding yourself against unforeseen challenges on the road."



